ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Confederate Monument Is Now in New Home in DeSoto Parish

By Erin McCarty
K945
K945
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Confederate Monument that stood outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse for more than 100 years has now been reassembled at its new home in DeSoto Parish. The monument was moved after a lengthy legal fight between the Caddo Parish Commission and the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy....

k945.com

Comments / 14

Rusty Walters
2d ago

Personally, I think it is high time to remove the MLK statue and ship it to Selma !!!

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

It’s Confirmed That Shreveport Made Top 10 List of Fattest Cities

Becker's Hospital Review Has Broken Our Chubby Little Hearts in Shreveport. WalletHub revealed that Shreveport was one of the fattest cities in the U.S. At first, we figured we could ignore it since WalletHub never has anything positive to say about Shreveport or Louisiana in general. However, Becker's Hospital Review has now acknowledged WalletHub's analysis and has basically said "WalletHub is right."
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Cost of Living Increase: How Far Does Your Cash Go in Shreveport?

There's good news and bad news when it comes to personal finances of Shreveport residents these days. The bad news is that the average household bills for Shreveporters has grown a whopping 8.40 percent this year, most likely due to inflation. Consider the math of that equation. If you didn't get a raise in pay of at least 8.40 percent this year, then you are actually losing money.
SHREVEPORT, LA
sbmag.net

SB Profile – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator

In Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator’s office, a huge organizational chart of the department hangs on the wall. The desk is neat and tidy — nothing extra, and nothing out of place. Guests are welcome to sit across from Prator in a comfy wingback chair. Next to the chair is a side table with a lamp and a family Bible. The only thing that feels extraneous in the whole room is the plush cow next to the Bible. It’s the only hint in the room of his upbringing and his life outside of law enforcement. “Growing up, we worked, and worked hard,” Prator said. “I raised cows. I love farming, being outside. I can fix anything.” “I was very fortunate to have the dad and mom that I had. They raised me right to treat everybody the same. Dad always said, ‘A Prator’s no better than anybody else, but nobody’s better than a Prator.’ That’s the way you treat people, like we are all the same.” Prator was born in Clarksville, Tenn. The family moved to the North Highlands neighborhood in Shreveport when he was in the second grade. He went to North Highlands Elementary School and Hamilton Terrace. He attended Byrd High School his freshman year, then transferred and graduated from Northwood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desoto, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Shreveport, LA
Desoto, TX
Government
City
New Home, TX
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Caddo Parish, LA
Shreveport, LA
Government
Caddo Parish, LA
Government
KTAL

Historic Rubenstein’s building purchased for modern use

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two downtown Shreveport buildings that once housed a department store and sat vacant for decades is slated for a new life with residential and retail redevelopment. Once known as the “Shopping Center of the ArkLaTex,” the old Rubenstein’s Department Store operated for 60 years on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stonewall Jackson
K945

Are You Flying the American Flag Wrong?

There are few things we love in the south more than God, trucks, and the American Flag. (Fried chicken, fried catfish, and guns rate way up there also... but I digress) As you drive the streets of Shreveport, you're very likely to see someone flying Old Glory from the bed of their pickup. And as well-intentioned as they might be, they are probably going against actual flag etiquette.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Should Fireworks Be Banned Within Shreveport City Limits?

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, the topic of fireworks always comes to the forefront. And when they are front and center, the discussion of whether or not to continue to allow fireworks to be sold and employed within city limits always seems to be debated. The Shreveport City Council did have a resolution introduced at one time by councilman James Green to ban fireworks within the city, but that resolution ended up being changed, then eventually rejected.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate#Monument#Private Property#Udc#The U S Supreme Court#District Court#The Caddo Commission#Stacker Com
easttexasradio.com

Countys Added To Burn Bans

The Marion County Judge banned all outdoor burning throughout the county due to the continued hot, dry conditions. In addition, Panola County’s Judge declared a threat of wildfires, and a burn ban is in effect county-wide for the next seven days. Van Zandt County enact a burn ban. Judge Robert D. Johnston ordered the ban for unincorporated areas of the county effective for 90 days.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Jail Inmate Dies After Beating in the Lockup

Shreveport city jail inmate has died after he was reportedly beaten by a fellow inmate while in the lockup. The elderly male prisoner died Monday, June 20th at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. 72-year-old Bobbie Young died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner, where he had been taken with head injuries back...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTAL

Shreveport man gets max for 2019 shooting in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man got the maximum sentence Wednesday for his conviction in the shooting and wounding of another man in the parking lot of an MLK community center. Tyrone Braden, 47, was convicted on May 25 of second-degree battery for the shooting in the parking...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier City Public Works says starting days earlier helps beat the heat

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 caught up with Bossier City Public Works on Thursday, June 23 to see how they’re doing working out in the heat. Director Rich Wade says the key to beating the heat is to stay hydrated and start your day earlier. Wearing long sleeves and bright colors is another way to protect your skin and also stay cooler, he said.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy