I am envious of those homeowners that have a lush green lawns. Driving by their home as they show off that perfectly manicured lawn, I just want to take my shoes off and walk through it and then go up to them and ask them their secret because I strive to have a yard like that. I try everything, watering, mowing, and fertilizing, and still don't get those results, but I digress.

BULLARD, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO