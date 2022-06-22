BMW International Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

There is perhaps more focus on the 2022 BMW International Open than in previous years because of the fact that 10 LIV Golf Invitational Series players are opting to tee it up in Munich.

That is a cause of some controversy, with uncertainty surrounding the DP World Tour’s stance on the Saudi-backed Series, with Golf Monthly understanding that the organisation and the PGA Tour are in advanced negotiations to combat its threat .

While we await confirmation of its position, the playes are are allowed to participate in this week’s tournament at Golfclub München Eichenried. As a result, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Louis Oosthuizen, Pablo Larrazabal, Bernd Wiesberger, Laurie Canter and Adrian Otaegui are among the LIV Golf players taking part this week.

Even with their eligibility, there is some controversy, with the LIV Golf rebels grouped together for the opening two rounds, which could be interpreted as a sign that they are not entirely welcome. Nevertheless, the field is undoubtedly stronger than it would have been because of their involvement. The players will be aiming to emulate 2021 champion Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian closed with three birdies to clinch his first European Tour title in last year’s event, although he isn’t defending his title.

Players will be faced with a par 72, 7,284-yard parkland course set over150 acres. The course is predominantly flat and long, with 90 bunkers, abundant trees, streams and ponds throughout and two half-island greens.

A purse of €2m is on offer this week, an increase of €500,000 on the previous year. Of that, the winner will earn €330,330. Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field.

BMW International Open Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st €330,330 2nd €220,220 3rd €125,200 4th €100,000 5th €84,000 6th €70,000 7th €60,000 8th €50,000 9th €44,800 10th €40,000 11th €36,800 12th €34,400 13th €32,300 14th €30,600 15th €29,400 16th €28,200 17th €27,000 18th €25,800 19th €24,800 20th €24,000 21st €23,200 22nd €22,600 23rd €22,000 24th €21,400 25th €20,800 26th €20,200 27th €19,600 28th €19,000 29th €18,400 30th €17,800 31st €17,200 32nd €16,600 33rd €16,000 34th €15,400 35th €15,000 36th €14,600 37th €14,200 38th €13,800 39th €13,400 40th €13,000 41st €12,600 42nd €12,200 43rd €11,800 44th €11,400 45th €11,000 46th €10,600 47th €10,200 48th €9,800 49th €9,400 50th €9,000 51st €8,600 52nd €8,200 53rd €7,800 54th €7,400 55th €7,000 56th €6,600 57th €6,200 58th €6,000 59th €5,800 60th €5,600 61st €5,400 62nd €5,200 63rd €5,000 64th €4,800 65th €4,600

BMW International Open Field 2022

Albers, Anton

Angles, Pep

Antcliff, Maverick

Armitage, Marcus

Baumgartner, Jonas

Bekker, Oliver

Bertasio, Nino

Besseling, Wil

Bjerregaard, Lucas

Bjørn, Thomas

Broberg, Kristoffer

Brown, Steven

Brun, Julien

Burmester, Dean

Cabrera, Bello Rafa

Caldwell, Jonathan

Campillo, Jorge

Cañizares, Alejandro

Canter, Laurie

Chesters, Ashley

Cockerill, Aaron

Coetzee, George

Coupland, Dave

Crocker, Sean

De Bruyn, Jannik

Detry, Thomas

Donaldson, Jamie

Drysdale, David

Dubuisson, Victor

Elvira, Nacho

Farr, Oliver

Fdez-Castaño, Gonzalo

Ferguson, Ewen

Fichardt, Darren

Fisher, Oliver

Fisher, Ross

Ford, Matt

Fox, Ryan

Gagli, Lorenzo

Gallacher, Stephen

Garcia, Sergio

Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian

Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo

Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste

Gouveia, Ricardo

Hanna, Chase

Hebert, Benjamin

Heisele, Sebastian

Hend, Scott

Herrmann, Maximilian

Higa, Kazuki

Hirmer, Michael

Højgaard, Rasmus

Horschel, Billy

Horsey, David

Howell, David

Howie, Craig

Huizing, Daan

Jacquelin, Raphaël

Janewattananond, Jazz

Jordan, Matthew

Kanaya, Takumi

Karlberg, Rikard

Kawamura, Masahiro

Kaymer, Martin

Kieffer, Maximilian

Kinhult, Marcus

Kjeldsen, Søren

Kofstad, Espen

Korhonen, Mikko

Kruyswijk, Jacques

Lacroix, Frederic

Lagergren, Joakim

Langasque, Romain

Laporta, Francesco

Larrazábal, Pablo

Lawrence, Thriston

Lemke, Niklas

Leon, Hugo

Li, Haotong

Lombard, Zander

Long, Hurly

Lorenzo-Vera, Mike

MacIntyre, Robert

Mansell, Richard

McEvoy, Richard

McGowan, Ross

Mejow, Philipp

Molinari, Edoardo

Møller, Niklas Nørgaard

Morrison, James

Murray, Zach

Nemecz, Lukas

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Oosthuizen, Louis

Ormsby, Wade

Otaegui, Adrian

Paisley, Chris

Paratore, Renato

Paul, Yannik

Pavan, Andrea

Pavon, Matthieu

Pepperell, Eddie

Perez, Victor

Pieters, Thomas

Porteous, Garrick

Porteous, Haydn

Pulkkanen, Tapio

Quiros, Alvaro

Ramsay, Richie

Romero, Andres

Roussel, Robin

Rozner, Antoine

Samooja, Kalle

Santos, Ricardo

Schmid, Matti

Schmitt, Max

Schneider, Marcel

Senior, Jack

Sharma, Shubhankar

Sharvin, Cormac

Shepherd, Laird

Siem, Marcel

Singh Brar, Jack

Sjöholm, Joel

Smith, Jordan

Smylie, Elvis

Southgate, Matthew

Stalter, Joël

Sterne, Richard

Stone, Brandon

Sullivan, Andy

Suri, Julian

Syme, Connor

Tarrio, Santiago

Tree, Toby

Vahlenkamp, Timo

Välimäki, Sami

Van Driel, Darius

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Van Tonder, Daniel

Walters, Justin

Waring, Paul

Warren, Marc

Whitnell, Dale

Wiesberger, Bernd

Wilson, Andrew

Wilson, Oliver

Winther, Jeff

Wood, Chris

Wu, Ashun

Zanotti, Fabrizio

Zhang, Huilin

Where Is The BMW International Open Being Played?

The 2022 BMW International Open is being played at Golfclub München Eichenried. The course has hosted the tournament over 20 times since its inception in 1989, including last year, when Viktor Hovland claimed his first European Tour title.

Which LIV Golf Players Are In The BMW International Open?

There are 10 LIV Golf players in the 2022 BMW International Open. They are Martin Kaymer, Pablo Larrazabal, Laurie Canter, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Bernd Wiesberger, Adrian Otaegui, Wade Ormsby, Oliver Bekker and Oliver Fisher.