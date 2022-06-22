BMW International Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
There is perhaps more focus on the 2022 BMW International Open than in previous years because of the fact that 10 LIV Golf Invitational Series players are opting to tee it up in Munich.
That is a cause of some controversy, with uncertainty surrounding the DP World Tour’s stance on the Saudi-backed Series, with Golf Monthly understanding that the organisation and the PGA Tour are in advanced negotiations to combat its threat .
While we await confirmation of its position, the playes are are allowed to participate in this week’s tournament at Golfclub München Eichenried. As a result, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Louis Oosthuizen, Pablo Larrazabal, Bernd Wiesberger, Laurie Canter and Adrian Otaegui are among the LIV Golf players taking part this week.
Even with their eligibility, there is some controversy, with the LIV Golf rebels grouped together for the opening two rounds, which could be interpreted as a sign that they are not entirely welcome. Nevertheless, the field is undoubtedly stronger than it would have been because of their involvement. The players will be aiming to emulate 2021 champion Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian closed with three birdies to clinch his first European Tour title in last year’s event, although he isn’t defending his title.
Players will be faced with a par 72, 7,284-yard parkland course set over150 acres. The course is predominantly flat and long, with 90 bunkers, abundant trees, streams and ponds throughout and two half-island greens.
A purse of €2m is on offer this week, an increase of €500,000 on the previous year. Of that, the winner will earn €330,330. Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field.
BMW International Open Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€330,330
|2nd
|€220,220
|3rd
|€125,200
|4th
|€100,000
|5th
|€84,000
|6th
|€70,000
|7th
|€60,000
|8th
|€50,000
|9th
|€44,800
|10th
|€40,000
|11th
|€36,800
|12th
|€34,400
|13th
|€32,300
|14th
|€30,600
|15th
|€29,400
|16th
|€28,200
|17th
|€27,000
|18th
|€25,800
|19th
|€24,800
|20th
|€24,000
|21st
|€23,200
|22nd
|€22,600
|23rd
|€22,000
|24th
|€21,400
|25th
|€20,800
|26th
|€20,200
|27th
|€19,600
|28th
|€19,000
|29th
|€18,400
|30th
|€17,800
|31st
|€17,200
|32nd
|€16,600
|33rd
|€16,000
|34th
|€15,400
|35th
|€15,000
|36th
|€14,600
|37th
|€14,200
|38th
|€13,800
|39th
|€13,400
|40th
|€13,000
|41st
|€12,600
|42nd
|€12,200
|43rd
|€11,800
|44th
|€11,400
|45th
|€11,000
|46th
|€10,600
|47th
|€10,200
|48th
|€9,800
|49th
|€9,400
|50th
|€9,000
|51st
|€8,600
|52nd
|€8,200
|53rd
|€7,800
|54th
|€7,400
|55th
|€7,000
|56th
|€6,600
|57th
|€6,200
|58th
|€6,000
|59th
|€5,800
|60th
|€5,600
|61st
|€5,400
|62nd
|€5,200
|63rd
|€5,000
|64th
|€4,800
|65th
|€4,600
BMW International Open Field 2022
- Albers, Anton
- Angles, Pep
- Antcliff, Maverick
- Armitage, Marcus
- Baumgartner, Jonas
- Bekker, Oliver
- Bertasio, Nino
- Besseling, Wil
- Bjerregaard, Lucas
- Bjørn, Thomas
- Broberg, Kristoffer
- Brown, Steven
- Brun, Julien
- Burmester, Dean
- Cabrera, Bello Rafa
- Caldwell, Jonathan
- Campillo, Jorge
- Cañizares, Alejandro
- Canter, Laurie
- Chesters, Ashley
- Cockerill, Aaron
- Coetzee, George
- Coupland, Dave
- Crocker, Sean
- De Bruyn, Jannik
- Detry, Thomas
- Donaldson, Jamie
- Drysdale, David
- Dubuisson, Victor
- Elvira, Nacho
- Farr, Oliver
- Fdez-Castaño, Gonzalo
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Fichardt, Darren
- Fisher, Oliver
- Fisher, Ross
- Ford, Matt
- Fox, Ryan
- Gagli, Lorenzo
- Gallacher, Stephen
- Garcia, Sergio
- Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
- Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
- Gonnet, Jean-Baptiste
- Gouveia, Ricardo
- Hanna, Chase
- Hebert, Benjamin
- Heisele, Sebastian
- Hend, Scott
- Herrmann, Maximilian
- Higa, Kazuki
- Hirmer, Michael
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Horschel, Billy
- Horsey, David
- Howell, David
- Howie, Craig
- Huizing, Daan
- Jacquelin, Raphaël
- Janewattananond, Jazz
- Jordan, Matthew
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Karlberg, Rikard
- Kawamura, Masahiro
- Kaymer, Martin
- Kieffer, Maximilian
- Kinhult, Marcus
- Kjeldsen, Søren
- Kofstad, Espen
- Korhonen, Mikko
- Kruyswijk, Jacques
- Lacroix, Frederic
- Lagergren, Joakim
- Langasque, Romain
- Laporta, Francesco
- Larrazábal, Pablo
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lemke, Niklas
- Leon, Hugo
- Li, Haotong
- Lombard, Zander
- Long, Hurly
- Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
- MacIntyre, Robert
- Mansell, Richard
- McEvoy, Richard
- McGowan, Ross
- Mejow, Philipp
- Molinari, Edoardo
- Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
- Morrison, James
- Murray, Zach
- Nemecz, Lukas
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Oosthuizen, Louis
- Ormsby, Wade
- Otaegui, Adrian
- Paisley, Chris
- Paratore, Renato
- Paul, Yannik
- Pavan, Andrea
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pepperell, Eddie
- Perez, Victor
- Pieters, Thomas
- Porteous, Garrick
- Porteous, Haydn
- Pulkkanen, Tapio
- Quiros, Alvaro
- Ramsay, Richie
- Romero, Andres
- Roussel, Robin
- Rozner, Antoine
- Samooja, Kalle
- Santos, Ricardo
- Schmid, Matti
- Schmitt, Max
- Schneider, Marcel
- Senior, Jack
- Sharma, Shubhankar
- Sharvin, Cormac
- Shepherd, Laird
- Siem, Marcel
- Singh Brar, Jack
- Sjöholm, Joel
- Smith, Jordan
- Smylie, Elvis
- Southgate, Matthew
- Stalter, Joël
- Sterne, Richard
- Stone, Brandon
- Sullivan, Andy
- Suri, Julian
- Syme, Connor
- Tarrio, Santiago
- Tree, Toby
- Vahlenkamp, Timo
- Välimäki, Sami
- Van Driel, Darius
- Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
- Van Tonder, Daniel
- Walters, Justin
- Waring, Paul
- Warren, Marc
- Whitnell, Dale
- Wiesberger, Bernd
- Wilson, Andrew
- Wilson, Oliver
- Winther, Jeff
- Wood, Chris
- Wu, Ashun
- Zanotti, Fabrizio
- Zhang, Huilin
Where Is The BMW International Open Being Played?
The 2022 BMW International Open is being played at Golfclub München Eichenried. The course has hosted the tournament over 20 times since its inception in 1989, including last year, when Viktor Hovland claimed his first European Tour title.
Which LIV Golf Players Are In The BMW International Open?
There are 10 LIV Golf players in the 2022 BMW International Open. They are Martin Kaymer, Pablo Larrazabal, Laurie Canter, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Bernd Wiesberger, Adrian Otaegui, Wade Ormsby, Oliver Bekker and Oliver Fisher.
