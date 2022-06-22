ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novartis, Precision Ink Deal to Develop Potential Sickle Cell Cure

biospace.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrecision BioSciences has entered into an exclusive global in vivo gene editing research and development collaboration and license deal with Novartis. The two companies will work to develop a potential cure for hemoglobinopathies such as sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. Precision will develop a custom ARCUS nuclease and run...

www.biospace.com

