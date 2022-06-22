ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clymer, NY

DHHS Announces an Upcoming Animal Rabies Immunization Clinic

By Jamestown Gazette
jamestowngazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrive-in Rabies Immunization Clinic Scheduled for July 7 in Clymer | Pre-Registration for Drive-in Rabies Clinics is Required. Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services. The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) Division of Public Health has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic. The clinic...

jamestowngazette.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrfalp.com

County Health Department Raising Awareness about Bats and Rabies

The Chautauqua County Health Department is raising awareness of the potential exposure to rabies from bats. Bats are one of the most frequently reported rabid animals that people and pets come in contact with. The Chautauqua County Environmental Health Unit recommends contacting them if an exposure occurs because medical treatment may be necessary.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County Health Officials Urge People to Be Cautious of Harmful Algal Blooms

With the summer season underway and people hitting area waterways, the Chautauqua County Health Department is urging all county residents and visitors to educate themselves about harmful algal blooms (HABs) and to be cautious when swimming, boating, and fishing. In New York State, HABs occur most frequently in the mid to late summer months, but can occur at any time of the year. Small bloom conditions can change rapidly due to changes in weather and lake currents. Larger blooms will likely persist throughout the summer once they become established. Health officials say small, localized blooms have been seen on Chautauqua Lake.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
yourerie

Erie hospital comments on visitation policies

Reports of possible connection between Rep. Kelly …. Plenty of cash so what’s holding up the Pennsylvania …. July 4th safety tips from Pennsylvania fire commissioner. House prices added to the list of increasing costs. Truck drivers weigh in on the cost of diesel. NY residents react to Supreme...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Health
City
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Clymer, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Lifestyle
jamestowngazette.com

Chautauqua County Humane Society to Waive Dog Adoption Fees

The Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS) needs your help….desperately! Are you able to adopt or foster to adopt?. At CCHS, the kennels are full, the offices are full, there may even be a dog (safely crated) in the bathroom. We have 31 dogs currently up for adoption and there is at least a half dozen more that will be available in the coming days. CCHS Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said, “There are currently more than 40 dogs in our facility, which puts us at least 10 above our max capacity so we have decided to waive adoption fees until we can get the population down to a manageable level. This is a crisis, and we are in desperate need to have the community step up and help give these dogs homes.” This is not a situation that is unique to our shelter as shelters all over the United States are dealing with similar situations.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Couple Fined $1000 For Illegally Possessing A Racoon In New York

As cool as you think it would be, you can't own your own raccoon. And if you are like these people, you aren't doing a good job at hiding it. Back in early June, the Environmental Conservation Police got an urgent call from the Erie County Department of Health. They received a report of a potentially rabid racoon in a pet store. But it wasn't hiding out back or in the ceiling, someone intentionally brought it into the store.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Man Loses COVID Mandate Lawsuit in Western New York

A Niagara Falls man did not like the COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules his employer enacted, and the consequences he faced if he did not follow those same rules. That man, identified as 55-year-old Julian A. Urban, was released from his job as a computer technical support specialist at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca. Urban refused to submit to any vaccines or testing. Since the New York State Health Department requested all school staff to either be vaccinated or submit to routine testing, he was let go from his position.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#Dhhs#Animal Health#Dog#Cat#Rabies Clinics
chautauquatoday.com

Americold and Feed the Children Distribute Food Boxes at CCRM

Following Tuesday's ribbon-cutting event for its new cold storage facility, Americold teamed up with Feed the Children for a food distribution event through the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County. The distribution took place at Chautauqua County Rural Ministry on Washington Avenue and featured a semi-trailer with enough prepackaged boxes to feed and support at least 300 families with about a week's worth of food. The boxes contained food, personal hygiene products, toys, books, and other items to those in need. Americold has been a partner of Feed the Children for more than five years. Outpour COG Ministries also participated in the event.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

New director of Erie County Public Library announced

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announced on June 22 that Karen Pierce will be the new Director of the Erie County Public Library. Pierce will be filling the role after having managed the Erie County Public Library Iroquois Branch and also serving as Interim Director of the ECPL. She has worked in the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wrfalp.com

Lily Dale Assembly Opens Today, June 24

Until September 4, visitors can experience a full schedule of workshops, seminars and special events that feature some of the leading names in spirituality. There will be mediumship demonstrations, healing services, and other activities. A special Butterfly Release Ceremony will be held today where newly awakened butterflies will be released as an opportunity to remember the souls of loved ones.
LILY DALE, NY
2 On Your Side

Pantry receives record donation as West Seneca VFW post disbands

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As it disbands because it no longer has enough members, a local VFW post is donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to groups that help veterans. A few years ago, members of the Harvey D. Morin VFW Post #2940 made the tough decision to surrender their charter. They sold their headquarters in West Seneca and, after paying off all of their debts, had money left over.
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Department of Health
spectrumlocalnews.com

Allergy sufferers face difficult conditions in upstate New York

Every Wednesday, Tracy Fratus heads to Albany ENT & Allergy Services for his weekly allergy shot. Fratus, like many, suffers during the change in seasons. “I do truly believe that they are helping with the runny eyes and the stuffy nose, runny nose. I’ve been coming here for seven years, so I know I feel the difference,” says Fratus.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Scariest Town In New York

Words are powerful and so are names and this is one city in New York State that you will want to avoid heading to based on its name. When you think of New York State you think of the rolling hills of Western New York, the Mountains in the central part of the state, and of course New York City, aka the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

15-Year-Old Allegedy Impersonates Grand Island School Principal; Demands Explicit Photos from Students

A teenager is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly impersonating a school principal and demanding inappropriate pictures of students. The New York State Police (NYSP) says that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation based out of the Clarence barracks along with the NYSP Computer Crimes Unit and the Department of Homeland Security worked in tandem after receiving a complaint made in the early part of June 2022.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Derby Woman Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining Over $14,000 in Unemployment Benefits

A Derby woman has been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $14.764.88 in unemployment insurance benefits over a seven-month period during the COVID-19 pandemic. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 31-year-old Kelly Muffoletto was sentenced before a State Supreme Court judge Wednesday morning to five years probation after pleading guilty to a felony count of 2nd-degree identity theft on February 23rd. An investigation by the New York State Department of Labor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Secret Service found that Muffoletto used her ex-boyfriend's personal identifying information to submit applications to the State Labor Department and fraudulently obtained the benefits from June 1 to December 31, 2020. She was found to have used the money to buy hotel rooms, take-out food, and a Disney+ subscription. As part of her plea, Muffoletto signed a confession of judgment to pay full restitution to the State Labor Department. To date, she has not paid back any of the money.
DERBY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Drug Dealer Charged Federally For Causing “Serious Bodily Injury”

BUFFALO – An accused Jamestown drug dealer is facing federal charges connected to the alleged sale of narcotics that has resulted in “serious bodily injury.”. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo announced the federal grand jury indictment against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp on Thursday. Between January 2019, and...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy