DHHS Announces an Upcoming Animal Rabies Immunization Clinic

The Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS) needs your help….desperately! Are you able to adopt or foster to adopt?. At CCHS, the kennels are full, the offices are full, there may even be a dog (safely crated) in the bathroom. We have 31 dogs currently up for adoption and there is at least a half dozen more that will be available in the coming days. CCHS Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said, “There are currently more than 40 dogs in our facility, which puts us at least 10 above our max capacity so we have decided to waive adoption fees until we can get the population down to a manageable level. This is a crisis, and we are in desperate need to have the community step up and help give these dogs homes.” This is not a situation that is unique to our shelter as shelters all over the United States are dealing with similar situations.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO