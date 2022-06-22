ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

81 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Pn1r_0gIZ9rbv00

On this fine Wednesday, we are 81 days away from the Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season opener. They will take the field at State Farm Stadium for their regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

No. 81 currently belongs to tight end Deon Yelder, an offseason addition this year. While we have no photos of him in a Cardinals uniform yet, others to wear No. 81 before him over the years are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

© Syndication: Arizona Republic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhxVt_0gIZ9rbv00
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

© Stephen Dunn/Allsport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ms7d9_0gIZ9rbv00

© (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqO54_0gIZ9rbv00
© Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

1954-1959: CB Dick "Night Train" Lane

© (AP Photo/Preston Stroup)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ndamukong Suh interested in signing with 1 AFC team

Ndamukong Suh’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is likely over, but he apparently has interest in signing with another team. In an appearance Monday on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” Suh confirmed that he would like to continue playing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday about what Suh said during his appearance. On Tuesday, Suh quote-tweeted Schefter’s tweet with a message that indicated Suh’s interest in an AFC West team.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Larry Brown Sports

Deandre Ayton reportedly being pursued by 2 main teams

Rumors continue to intensify that Deandre Ayton will depart the Phoenix Suns this summer, and two teams appear to be emerging as possible favorites to sign him. The Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons have both made Ayton a “highly sought after” target, according to Zach Harper of The Athletic. The Sacramento Kings have also checked in on Ayton, though their interest does not seem as overt at the moment.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deon Yelder
Larry Brown Sports

Blazers land standout forward in trade with Eastern Conference team

Damian Lillard appears to be getting some reinforcements for next season. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Jerami Grant in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. Portland will be sending a 2025 first-round pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks) to Detroit as part of the deal. The two teams will also be swapping 2022 second-round picks, and Detroit will get the most favorable of two 2026 second-round picks between Portland and New Orleans.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These were the top prospects who did not hear their names called in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA draft has come and gone, but the draft cycle continues a bit longer as several undrafted free agents find their new homes. While the following prospects didn’t get to hear their name called by the commissioner or deputy commissioner on Thursday night, they can find solace in the fact that their path to the pros is far from over. It’s not unheard of for an undrafted free agent to carve out a role for themselves in the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Kansas City Chiefs#Arizona Republic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pittsburgh Steelers sign rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Thursday morning:. To the surprise of many, Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Viewed by many analysts as one of the “pro-ready” options in the draft, Pickett’s impressive final season saw him finish as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, and lead Pittsburgh to an ACC Championship.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DE Tomarrion Parker makes commitment

Four-star edge rusher Tomarrion Parker has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions over Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State. Tomarrion Parker plays high school football for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. Parker is on the same high school team as five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris. Phenix City,...
PHENIX CITY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold will always be linked to Arch Manning and what it means for OU-Texas

Oklahoma’s staff is across the country in various places looking for future members of the Crimson & Cream. While they are doing that, the entire college football world reacts to one of recruiting’s biggest recruiting storylines of the last several years as number one prospect in the class of 2023, quarterback Arch Manning, committed to the University of Texas to play college football.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL writer says Mike McDaniel has been the most impressive new HC

The Miami Dolphins’ offseason would probably be considered a successful one, to this point, by most who have followed along. It’s been impressive to see them sway public opinion after starting the break with a surprise firing and a lawsuit by their last head coach. However, the hiring of Mike McDaniel, and the moves made by general manager Chris Grier, have done exactly that.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy