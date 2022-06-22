ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

Rapper Lil TJay 1 of 2 people shot overnight near shopping plaza in Edgewater, New Jersey

By Christina Fan, Kevin Rincon
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

Rapper Lil TJay shot in Edgewater, N.J. 02:13

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- Police responded to a double shooting in Edgewater involving a rapper.

The two scenes were about a half mile from each other.

As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, it was at a busy shopping plaza on River Road where a little after midnight police say a 21-year-old man was shot. CBS2 has since learned that man is rapper Lil TJay.

Police say another victim was found just down the road at a gas station.

Lil TJay is a well-known artist, with millions of followers on social media and signed to Columbia Records. He's from the Bronx but is known to spend time in Edgewater, especially at the promenade.

"When I seen him in the place I didn't think anything of it," one man said.

In Edgewater, he's been able to fly under the radar.

"He was outside like a regular person. He wasn't flashy or nothing. Black hoody, jeans, some white ups," the man said.

But early Wednesday morning, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Edgewater Police responded to a shooting outside a Chipotle restaurant.

Lil TJay was rushed to the hospital. Fellow performer Bugzee Lix says he has since come out of a surgery, and has a long recovery ahead.

He says what happened here is exactly what Lil TJay was hoping to avoid.

"All of the celebrity rappers try to have a safe haven, a mutual ground where we can just be with our families, chill, relax and have peace of mind," Lix said.

He says the two of them usually talk music, but intends to remind him of the dangers associated with fame.

"In other professions where you have these multimillionaires, they'll walk around a lot of times by themselves, and you won't even know who it is. It's only in the rap industry where you're wearing your jewelry, wearing your diamonds. We've got to do something different so the violence decreases instead of always having these tragic stories from a prolific artists like Lil TJay," Lix said.

Fellow rapper French Montana also tweeted, "pray for my lil bro lil Tjay."

Meanwhile, half a mile down the road at an Exxon gas station, police found another gunshot victim, who was loaded onto the back of an ambulance and also taken to the hospital.

So far, there's no word of any arrests and investigators say this was not a random - instead a targeted - attack.

Those who frequent the waterfront plaza said no place is untouched by gun violence anymore.

"The couple times I've been here, it's been real quiet, peaceful, nice. In and out," one man said.

"Just doesn't stop. It just happens everywhere in the whole city, everywhere," said another.

IN THIS ARTICLE
