California State

Elon Musk’s Child Cuts Ties

Radio NB
 2 days ago

Elon Musk’s child wants new pronouns, and no longer wants to be “related” to her tycoon dad. Cue the drama, cue the GEN-Z tantrum. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child Xavier has petitioned the state...

radionb.com

Comments / 0

MarketRealist

Elon Musk Vowed to “Own No House” — So, Where Does He Live?

As a businessman with more than $200 billion in net worth, Elon Musk is the wealthiest individual in the world by a long shot. But where does Musk live, exactly?. Well, don’t expect to see him putting down roots at any lavish mansion. Musk vowed to “own no house” on Twitter, and his ex-partner Grimes told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he “does not live like a billionaire.”
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Elon Musk’s child seeks name change to sever all ties with him

Elon Musk’s daughter from his first marriage has filed a petition to change her name, saying she does not “wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form” and to reflect her new gender identity on the documents. Formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, she is the daughter of the business tycoon and his first wife Justine Wilson. The couple separated in 2008.The daughter, who recently turned 18, identifies as a trans woman and had filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity at the Los Angeles...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Elon Musk makes Tesla layoffs official

Tesla is cutting about 10% of salaried workers, Elon Musk told employees on Friday. The Tesla CEO told fellow executives earlier that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and the company would need to lay off employees, Reuters reported. "Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10%...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Elon Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX face $258 billion lawsuit for allegedly running a Dogecoin pyramid scheme

What just happened? Elon Musk and his companies are doubtlessly used to being hit with lawsuits, but this one is probably the largest and perhaps most unusual they've had to deal with. Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX are all being sued for $258 billion—not million—over claims they ran a pyramid scheme to support Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency Musk has often praised on Twitter.
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Pledges Support for Dogeoin, Says He Is Buying $DOGE

On Sunday (June 19), Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk voiced his support for popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin, helping it to become the top percentage gainer amongst the top 10 cryptoassets in the past 24 hours. Dogecoin was initially released on 6 December 2013, as a “fun and friendly...
STOCKS
CNET

Who Wants to Be a Billionaire? Not Everyone's Jealous of Elon Musk

This story is part of Power Money Moves, CNET's coverage of smart money decisions for today's changing world. When the billionaires started launching themselves into space last summer, the internet was ready with jokes. "Well I made sourdough croissants this morning but you don't hear me bragging…" tweeted one account....
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Elon Musk’s wild 24 hours: Twitter deal setbacks, Dogecoin hype, and a Tesla employee lawsuit

Even by Elon Musk’s exaggerated definition of weird, the past 24 hours or so have been more than a bit peculiar. On Tuesday alone, Musk stoked investor fears at an economic forum; both dissed cryptocurrency and pumped it up; swung the ax at his flagship company while the board and shareholders of the company he’s chasing voted on whether they wanted the deal to proceed; and is having to deal with at least two court filings.
BUSINESS
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Thrillist

Tesla and Elon Musk Are Bringing an Old-School Drive-In to Hollywood

If you had the money, the time, and the inclination, which of your random tweets would you bring to life? For Elon Musk, the world’s richest and most online man, it appears to be a whimsical concept from 2018, to turn one of the forthcoming Tesla Supercharger stations in LA into an “old-school drive-in,” with roller skates and all. According to a report from electrek and Twitter user @MarcoRPtesla, Tesla, the electric car and energy company where Musk has served as CEO since 2008, has filed plans to build a 29-stall supercharger station and a combined restaurant and drive-in theater on Santa Monica Blvd just east of La Brea Ave.
LOUISIANA STATE

