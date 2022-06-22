Fire rages at recycling plant near Juarez airport

A MYSTERIOUS death investigation was launched after a full odor led cops to plastic bags filled with unidentified remains on a freeway on Friday. According to California Highway Patrol, they received an initial call regarding a bad smell originating from the plastic bags. Homeless men alerted a nearby construction crew...
Four police officers were shot to death after being drawn into an ambush in western Mexico, and as many as eight suspected attackers were killed in a gun battle with other police who rushed to the site, authorities said Thursday. Luis Joaquín Méndez, chief prosecutor of the western state of...
Comments / 0