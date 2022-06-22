ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

Rapper Lil Tjay Recovering From Emergency Surgery After Being Shot

BET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: According to TMZ, Lil Tjay is out of surgery and seems to be doing well. However, the site reports he is not in the clear as of yet. Rapper Lil Tjay,...

www.bet.com

Comments / 36

Glendalee Gibbons
4d ago

yes pray for his recovery and when will this useless shooting stop? as a mother and grandmother we have to come to gether as a union to keep these baby's safe !!!

Reply(1)
9
 

Variety

Rapper Lil Tjay Shot Multiple Times in Robbery Attempt, Suspect Arrested

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Lil Tjay was shot several times and another man was also wounded in an attempted armed robbery early Wednesday in New Jersey, according to a statement from law enforcement. The incident, which was reported early Wednesday by TMZ but not confirmed until late in the day, took place at a Chipotle fast-food restaurant at an outdoor shopping center in Edgewater. Police responded to a 911 call about the shooting at 12:08 a.m. and found Lil Tjay, 21 (real name: Tione Jayden Merritt) with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office cited...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Lil Tjay Still Unconscious After Shooting

Lil Tjay is reportedly still unconscious after being shot several times June 22 in Edgewater, New Jersey. TMZ reports after undergoing emergency surgery for the gunshot wounds, the rapper has made only some leg movements. The specific injuries suffered by Lil Tjay, whose true name is Tione Jayden Merritt, are not public at this time.
EDGEWATER, NJ
HipHopDX.com

G Herbo Calls For 42 Dugg's Freedom After Fresh Jail Photos Surface

Detroit, MI – 42 Dugg was apprehended by federal agents on May 5 for failing to surrender and serve a six-month prison sentence. As he inches toward the two-month mark, the Detroit-bred rapper appears to be in good spirits. On Wednesday night (June 22), fresh jail photos of 42...
DETROIT, MI
New Jersey State
Edgewater, NJ
hypebeast.com

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Signs Rapper Tate Kobang to Her New Record Label

Nicki Minaj’s label has reportedly signed its first artist, Baltimore rapper Tate Kobang. According to HipHopDX, Minaj announced that she was launching her own label and management company during an interview with Joe Budden in early 2022. Then, on Instagram Live, Minaj shouted out Kobang and mentioned the forthcoming label.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Ceaser is Fired from ‘Black Ink Crew’ After Video Causes Outrage from Fans & Cast Members

“Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is used to being a hot topic thanks to the drama surrounding his business decisions and personal relationships. However, his latest controversy is really not going over well with fans. Hours ago, Blogger Gossip of the City posted a very disturbing video. It was alleged that Ceaser is the man in the video and he was allegedly being violent towards dogs. While many questioned how the security footage got into the hands of the popular blog, it’s been suspected that a neighbor may have shared footage from their own security cameras. Outrage immediately followed, to no surprise.
TV SERIES
Lil Tjay
Complex

Video Shows Boosie Badazz Confronting Man He Accused of Harassing Female Hotel Employee, Boosie Responds to Clip

Boosie Badazz took to Twitter Thursday to tell his side of the story after a video of him confronting a man outside of an unknown hotel went viral. “You ain’t gonna talk to her like that. I would beat your ass if you talked to me like that. You not gonna disrespect a woman like that,” Boosie can be heard saying in the clip, which shows him surrounded by hotel employees who seem to be trying to de-escalate the situation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Witness In Nipsey Hussle Trial Recalls Rapper's Last Words

A witness called in the trial of Eric Holder, who stands accused of shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle, recalled the legendary rapper's last words in court on Monday. The witness, Shermi Villanueva, 47, was also injured in the shooting, three years ago in a Los Angeles parking lot. “'He shot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Public Safety
Youtube
Instagram
The Independent

Nipsey Hussle's shooting death was planned, jury told

A Los Angeles district attorney told a jury Nipsey Hussle's fatal shooting was premeditated by the man charged with killing the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago.Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement Wednesday that there's “no doubt” Eric R. Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle. The prosecutor described the sequence of events, including a conversation about “snitching,” before Hussle's shooting death in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up and the rapper was helping revitalize. Two others were wounded in the shooting.“He clearly thought about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Seen Getting Close To "Love & Hip Hop Miami" Star

It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.
HIP HOP
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Surrenders to Police After Warrant Issued

Benzino is allegedly finding it hard to let his ex go. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was engaged to singer Althea Hart and the two share a son, Zino. Their relationship was volatile, with breakups, make-ups, alleged domestic violence incidents, and more. Aside from the VH1 reality series, they also appeared on We TV's Tamar & Vince, and Marriage Boot Camp – the latter of which they tried to work out issues with co-parenting. Benzino has maintained that he still loves Hart and wants their relationship to work, but she's apparently moved on and is in a new relationship to the disdain of Benzino. Things are said to be so bad between the two that Benzino was recently arrested for an altercation involving him, Hart, and her new beau.
CELEBRITIES

