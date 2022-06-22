Rapper Lil Tjay Recovering From Emergency Surgery After Being Shot

“Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is used to being a hot topic thanks to the drama surrounding his business decisions and personal relationships. However, his latest controversy is really not going over well with fans. Hours ago, Blogger Gossip of the City posted a very disturbing video. It was alleged that Ceaser is the man in the video and he was allegedly being violent towards dogs. While many questioned how the security footage got into the hands of the popular blog, it’s been suspected that a neighbor may have shared footage from their own security cameras. Outrage immediately followed, to no surprise.

