Minnesota Man Sits In Someone Else’s Truck, Crashes Twice After Fleeing

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were shot near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Saturday night, police said.Officers from Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota and the Park Police arrived at a "chaotic scene" at Main Street and Sixth Avenue just after 11 p.m., according to police. Multiple fights broke out among a large crowd as police investigated.Police found four people with gunshot wounds, including a man in his 30s who had been shot in the head. He was hospitalized and his wound is life-threatening. An 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl all suffered wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.It's unclear whether the four who were shot knew each other."Preliminary information indicates that a crowd of people and vehicles was gathered near the intersection when gunfire erupted," the Minneapolis Police Department said. "This gathering was not a scheduled or official event."No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO