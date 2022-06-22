ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise home takes fire and smoke damage, occupants okay

By rickworthington
kizn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise firefighters responded to a house fire on East Lewis Street just before 7:00 pm...

www.kizn.com

Comments / 0

 

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire that began just before 7 p.m. on East Lewis Street, which is just east of downtown Boise. According to Boise Fire Department (BFD), crews arrived on scene as the fire moved from the garage to the main living area of the building and quickly got the fire under control.
