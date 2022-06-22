ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slater, MO

SLATER CITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES FIREWORKS DISCHARGING SCHEDULE

kmmo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Slater City Council discussed appropriate hours for fireworks during it...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmmo.com

TOWN OF CARROLLTON HOLDS PUBLIC HEARING FOR SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE BOND

The Town of Carrollton held a public hearing to discuss authorizing the issuance of a $970,000 sewer system revenue bond on Tuesday, June 21. City Administrative Assistant Terry Bell said the project is moving forward as planned. The council also authorized resolutions for TAP and ARPA grant applications for wastewater...
CARROLLTON, MO
kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY RECEIVES SECOND TRANCHE OF ARPA FUNDING

The Saline County Commission announced it received its second tranche of ARPA funding during its session on Thursday, June 23. Northern District Commissioner Stephanie Gooden said $2.2 million was received. In other news, Southern District Commissioner Monte Fenner made a motion to approve liquor license renewals for several businesses. The...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill prepping location on Grindstone Pkwy.

Renovations are underway for a new Hawaiian Bros Island Grill that is scheduled to open later this summer on Grindstone Parkway at its intersection with Grindstone Plaza Drive in south Columbia. The space formerly housed a Jack in the Box restaurant that closed in 2020. Hawaiian Bros is based in...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slater, MO
Local
Missouri Government
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the passing lanes in both the east and westbound lanes on Interstate 70 at the High Hill overpass at mile marker 180 to replace traffic barriers in the area. “The overpass column in the median was hit Thursday night, and in order The post MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HANNIBAL, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 24, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd Street, in reference to a theft. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Kevin Dawson. Dawson reported $150 was stolen from his wallet that was in a locker. There have been no arrests made at this time.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Johnson Endorsed by Missouri Right to Life

Missouri Right to Life released eleven endorsements for state Senate races. The local candidate receiving an endorsement from the pro-life political action committee is Republican Delus Johnson who is running for the District 12 position against Rusty Black of Chillicothe and J. Eggleston of Maysville. Johnson touts himself as the...
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

Police Handle Threat At Hedrick Medical Center

Hedrick Medical Center was on lock-down Wednesday after receiving a threat against a doctor who works at the hospital. Police investigated the threat and a warrant was issued for a 52-year-old male of Norborne. With further investigation and working with the Hospital, on Wednesday, the man was located and arrested...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Demolition Derby#Discharging#Slater City Council#The Slater City Council
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrants was Arrested in Livingston County on Thursday

A Chillicothe wanted on outstanding warrants was arrested in Livingston County on Thursday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 10:46 A.M. they arrested 53-year-old Patrick W. Evans who was wanted on both a Livingston County warrant for resisting an officer and a Chillicothe Police Department warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kmmo.com

AMY JO MUEHLER

Amy Jo Muehler, age 49, of rural Cole Camp, MO, formerly of Norborne, MO, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia, MO, with Rev. Michael Pottschmidt and Rev. Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Graveside services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hankinson, ND. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint Paul Lutheran High School in Concordia, MO in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
CONCORDIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Traffic Stop for Expired Plates Leads to High-speed Chase

On Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE P. D. ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

UPDATE: THE SUBJECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED ACCORDING TO THE BOONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT. An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Boonville Police Department is seeking help in identifying two individuals in regards to a theft investigation. If you have any information, you can contact Detective...
Awesome 92.3

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail

Several Bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday at about 1:00 pm, 52-year-old Kent A Milligan of Norborne was booked for alleged Terroristic Threats. The arrest on a Livingston County warrant was in Lafayette. Milligan was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department and later to the Jail. He is held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Sedalia home damaged by fire

UPDATE: Sedalia Fire Chief Matthew Irwin says the State Fire Marshall has ruled the fire as undetermined because of extensive damage. He says 75-80% of the home was damaged with roof failure on the rear of the structure. A home in Sedalia is damaged by fire. The Sedalia Fire Department...
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy