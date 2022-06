A pair of Jewish prisoners plotted to break out of the death camp and tell the world the true horror of what they’d seen. How did they do it?. Escape was lunacy, escape was death. To attempt it was suicide. That much had been taught to Walter Rosenberg early, within a week of his arrival in Auschwitz, aged just 17, at the start of July 1942. One afternoon, he and thousands of others had been forced to stand in silence and watch a public hanging, performed with full ceremony. The SS men had lined up with guns over their shoulders and marching drums strapped around their necks, while out in front stood two mobile gallows, wheeled into position, one for each condemned man.

SCIENCE ・ 20 DAYS AGO