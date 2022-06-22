ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A woman pushed a man into a Georgia lake during a birthday party, now she’s headed to prison

By (AP)
 3 days ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and two counts of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the drowning deaths of two men in 2021.

Augusta area news outlets report that Shontover Kirkland pleaded guilty Tuesday. She was sentenced to serve a year in prison and nine years of probation.

She was charged with causing the deaths of two men — Edward Lee Kirk and Eynn Wilson. Police said she pushed Kirk into Clarks Hill Lake. Wilson, Kirk’s best friend, jumped into the water to try to save him. Both disappeared in the water.

The men’s bodies were recovered a week later.

Kirkland, 32 at the time of her arrest, had rented two pontoon boats the day of the accident. News reports said more than a dozen people were on the boats during a birthday celebration.

According to a report by WJBF-TV, a 2021 arrest warrant said Kirkland “did unlawfully endanger the bodily safety of Edward Lee Kirk, Jr. by consciously disregarding a substantial and unjustifiable risk that her act of shoving him off a boat into deep, cold water on Clarks Hill Lake without knowing whether or not he could swim would endanger the safety of said person and the disregard constituted a gross deviation from the standard care which a reasonable person would exercise in the situation.”

WRDW reported that Kirkland apologized for her actions to the families of the victims. Outside, police broke up a confrontation involving friends and family of Kirkland and the victims.

Steve Paulo
3d ago

People always playing. Good for her. She can learn how to do eyebrows with string from the prison uniform. She can become a cosmetologist.

M F
3d ago

Who & what type of judge sentenced her to 1 year !!! A life was taken due to her wrongness & she should of gotten life without parole.

Cedric Thomas
3d ago

Got got off lucky. No man would have received a year in prison for that..

