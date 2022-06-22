Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, a former West Feliciana and LA Tech star, dies at 26

Click here to read the full article. Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26 in his Baltimore residence. On Tuesday (June 21), the Baltimore Police Department responded to a Baltimore address in the northern district of the city around 11:25 p.m., where they found Ferguson unresponsive. Even with the aid of medics, Ferguson never regained consciousness and was then pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.More from VIBE.comFormer NFL Football Player Marion Barber Found Dead At 38Ray Lewis Took A Knee With The Baltimore Ravens But The Internet Isn't Buying ItThis 26-Year-Old Football Player Left The NFL To Focus...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO