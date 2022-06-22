ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Live with Saint & Psalm Didn’t Go As Planned — Watch

extratv
 2 days ago
Kim Kardashian experienced a very relatable mom moment with Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday.

The reality star was with the kiddos in the backseat of an SUV when she decided to go live, telling the boys, “Say hi!” and “This is called Instagram Live.”

Saint popped into view, telling viewers, “Hi, weirdos!” Kim wasn’t too pleased, scolding him with, “Hey, stop it!” as Psalm babbled.

Saint wasn’t done yet, jumping back in the mix to say, “If you’re watching this, I hate you!” Watch the video below!

Using a disapproving tone, she said sternly, “Hey! Saint,” adding, “Look what you’re teaching him.” Saint shot back, “This is a good boy! This is a good boy!” as he held Psalm’s shoulders and smiled at the camera.

Later, the 41-year-old points out, “Look at that toy store! That’s something you’re not gonna see because you are saying bad things.”

By the end of the video, which was posted by Page Six, Kim gets some love from her boys as they each give her a kiss.

The shenanigans continued when Kardashian took Saint and Psalm to a taping of “The Tonight Show” to promote her new SKKN by Kim skincare line.

After the interview got underway, host Jimmy Fallon stopped to say, "I'm hearing kids.” Kim turned to the side, telling the boys, "Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?"

Check it out!

HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Claps Back At Kardashians’ ‘Attempt To Financially Ruin’ Her With Litigation Costs

Blac Chyna, 34, whose real name is Angela White, is speaking out about Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner reportedly trying to get her to pay their $391,000 litigation costs from the recent defamation trial that didn’t rule in her favor. The former girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, who sued the KarJenners for a total of $100 million, released a statement through her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, that said because she “achieved” certain “litigation objectives” in the case, she won’t have to pay what they’re apparently demanding she pay.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Reveals What Kourtney Kardashian’s Like As A Stepmom

Landon Barker has nothing but love for his stepmom! The 18-year-old son of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 45, spoke out about what it’s really like having Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in his life, and he sang her praises. “She’s amazing. I love Kourt so much,” he gushed to E! News’ Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch on June 14. “I love expanding the family.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chaney Jones Wishes Kanye West Happy Birthday After Reported Breakup

Kanye West's girlfriend has appeared to put breakup rumors about the couple to rest. West's girlfriend Chaney Jones has seemingly dispelled news that the couple split after four months of dating with a post on Instagram. In her Instagram Story, she captioned a video montage of affectionate moments with the rapper on June 8. "Happy Birthday, baby, I love youuuuu."
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Vanessa Paradis’ Net Worth Reveals the Settlement She Got After Her Split From Johnny Depp

Click here to read the full article. Since her breakup with Johnny Depp after 14 years of dating. fans have wanted to know about Vanessa Paradis’ net worth and how much her settlement was from her billionaire husband. Depp and Paradis met in 1998 while he was filming his movie, The Ninth Gate, in France. The two first saw each other at the  Hotel Costes in Paris, where Depp was at with his director, Roman Palinski. “She was wearing a dress with an exposed back and I saw that back and that neck, and then she turned around and I saw...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

