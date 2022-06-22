Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Live with Saint & Psalm Didn’t Go As Planned — Watch

Kim Kardashian experienced a very relatable mom moment with Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday.

The reality star was with the kiddos in the backseat of an SUV when she decided to go live, telling the boys, “Say hi!” and “This is called Instagram Live.”

Saint popped into view, telling viewers, “Hi, weirdos!” Kim wasn’t too pleased, scolding him with, “Hey, stop it!” as Psalm babbled.

Saint wasn’t done yet, jumping back in the mix to say, “If you’re watching this, I hate you!” Watch the video below!

Using a disapproving tone, she said sternly, “Hey! Saint,” adding, “Look what you’re teaching him.” Saint shot back, “This is a good boy! This is a good boy!” as he held Psalm’s shoulders and smiled at the camera.

Later, the 41-year-old points out, “Look at that toy store! That’s something you’re not gonna see because you are saying bad things.”

By the end of the video, which was posted by Page Six, Kim gets some love from her boys as they each give her a kiss.

The shenanigans continued when Kardashian took Saint and Psalm to a taping of “The Tonight Show” to promote her new SKKN by Kim skincare line.

After the interview got underway, host Jimmy Fallon stopped to say, "I'm hearing kids.” Kim turned to the side, telling the boys, "Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?"

Check it out!