Mount Morris, PA

This Simple Elementary School is Now a Million Dollar Luxury Home You Have to See

By Lisa Marie
1470 WFNT
1470 WFNT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the story of how a simple little elementary school grew up to be a luxury multi-million dollar home you won't believe. First. This little gem is located in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Sitting on a total of 11 acres, the building was once Perry Elementary School which would account for...

wfnt.com

Comments / 0

 

wtae.com

Aldi grocery store in Monroeville celebrates grand opening

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Monroeville has a new grocery store. New Aldi store: Click the video player above to watch the report. Aldi held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome shoppers to its newest location Thursday morning. The store is on William Penn Highway, between Duff Road and Miracle Mile Shopping...
MONROEVILLE, PA
popville.com

“Love and Support for my Mom and Family”

My name is Clarissa. I’m a DC resident whose mom has been hospitalized since 02/16/2022 with pancreatitis and other complications caused from pancreatitis. Currently, she is hospitalized at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. My mom’s name is Michelle and she is a lover and a warrior. She has been...
ADVOCACY
#Perry Elementary School
Tribune-Review

No injuries reported in Brentwood fire

A section of Brownsville Road in Brentwood was closed early Friday as crews battled a fire on Kaufmann Avenue. An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said Brownsville Road was closed between Towne Square Way and East Willock Road as fire crews worked to put out the residential fire. No injuries were...
BRENTWOOD, PA
pct.edu

Golf Classic raises record $140,000-plus for scholarships

The 36th Annual Penn College Foundation Golf Classic, featuring six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate, recently raised a record-setting $140,360 for student scholarships at Pennsylvania College of Technology. With this year’s support, the Penn College Foundation Golf Classic Scholarship Fund now totals nearly $2.1 million. Proceeds from the annual Golf...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Lawsuit settled in lawyer's death at Greensburg YMCA

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family members of a local attorney who was found dead in the sauna last year at the Greensburg YMCA has been settled. According to court records, a Westmoreland County judge on June 7 approved the agreement to end the litigation that claimed the facility was responsible for the March 15, 2021, death of lawyer David Robinson, who also served as a YMCA board member.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: UPS employee keeps Ross Township woman from losing life savings to scam

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A UPS employee kept a Ross Township woman from losing a significant amount of her savings to a scam, police said. The woman got a call from a man on Tuesday claiming to be her grandson in trouble, saying he needed money to pay his bail bond fee, Ross Township police said on Facebook. The victim gave cash to a man that came to her home claiming to be a courier, and police said the scammers later requested more money overnight through UPS. Police said when the woman went to the UPS store on McKnight Road, an employee realized it was likely a scam and persuaded her to contact police. Officers credited the "vigilant" employee with saving the woman from suffering another large financial loss.  The FBI said elder fraud exploded during the pandemic. The number of scams targeting seniors in 2021 was 74% higher than the previous year, costing more than $1.7 million in reported losses. Also on Tuesday, Allegheny County police said a man from Florida was arrested after he allegedly pulled a bail bond scam and took $14,000 from a Bell Acres resident. Ross police said they're still investigating. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Missing West Mifflin teen found safe; mother facing charges

Police filed charges against the mother of teen reported missing from West Mifflin on Thursday after the teen was found safe. Evelyn Liddell, no age given, of Las Vegas is charged with false reports to law enforcement, interference with custody the of children, concealment of the whereabouts of a child, and obstruction of justice.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wtae.com

Police: Gunshot fired on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A man fired a gunshot through the drivers' side window of a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Pitcairn after boarding with another man Tuesday night, according to police. Watch the report in the video player above. The bus was heading inbound at Broadway Boulevard and Wall...
PITCAIRN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild are going cashless

Kennywood, Sandcastle, and Idlewild & SoakZone are going cashless. The parks will accept credit, debit and prepaid cards or secure mobile payments including MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover only starting next week. Guests can also use Apple Pay and Google Pay. “By transitioning to solely accepting cards or secure...
WTAJ

Somerset man crashed motorcycle into electric fence, rushed to hospital

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man was rushed to the hospital after crashing his Yamaha sports bike into an electric fence, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. According to PSP, the 41-year-old was traveling on New Centerville Road (Route 281) in Milford Township on June 10. At around 9:30 p.m. the driver lost control […]
SOMERSET, PA
