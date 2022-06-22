ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What’s in the Senate Gun Reform Bill

By Chip Brownlee, Tom Kutsch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s now a Senate gun reform bill. After more than a week of negotiations, a bipartisan group of senators — including Democrats Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema and Republicans John Cornyn and Thom Tillis — announced the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Just hours after they unveiled the 80-page bill on Tuesday,...

As Supreme Court Expands Gun Rights, Senate Passes Major Reform Bill

NEW from THE TRACE: SCOTUS strikes down New York gun permit law. In a 6-3 ruling, the court struck down the state’s law requiring applicants to demonstrate a special need to obtain a concealed carry handgun permit. The ruling is likely to imperil at least five other states with similar discretionary laws and is also the first time that the court has held that the Second Amendment confers a right for people to carry a gun in public. (In 2008’s District of Columbia v. Heller, the court identified that right for the home.) Writing for the majority, Justice Clarence Thomas argued that people have a two-part right to “keep” guns in their homes and “bear” them in public. The court did not go as far as calling into question all gun licensing schemes, including in the 43 states that have “shall-issue” permitting laws, but it did leave the door open for challenges. Chip Brownlee and Jennifer Mascia have the story.
