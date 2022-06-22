ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Police Reports For June 22, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue on a vehicle Officers observed speeding. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Jessica Yasmine...

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Traffic Stop for Expired Plates Leads to High-speed Chase

On Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for June 23, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle continued forward due to being left in drive and came to a stop in a ditch. Deputies chased the suspect and took him into custody. A female passenger was taken into custody but later released from the scene. Darwin Milton Potts, 51, of Sedalia, was arrested by Pettis County Deputies. Potts was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. Potts was also booked in on a Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Identity Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond on that warrant was set at $250 cash only. Potts also had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Bates County on original charges of Expired Plates with bond set at $150 cash only.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for June 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Juan Irineo-Usus of Sedalia at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Irineo-Usus was taken to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Benton County Women Injured In Two-vehicle Accident

Two Benton County women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Chevy Suburban driven by 56-year-old Dorothy L. Day of Warsaw, slowed to make a right-hand turn on Highway 65 and Route AC at 9:10 a.m., when a northbound 2015 Honda CRV, driven by 36-year-old Sarah C. Edwards of Lincoln, struck the Suburban in the rear.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Pettis County, MO
Crime & Safety
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 15 Years in prison for three bank robberies

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for robbing three banks within a period of about a month in Lee’s Summit, Kansas City, and Odessa. Hubert J. Holmes, 61, of Independence, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Holmes was sentenced as a career offender.
ODESSA, MO
KRMS Radio

Miller County “Most Wanted” List

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has published its initial “most wanted” list on social media. Included on the list are: Michael Regehr who’s wanted for drug trafficking; Gabriel Harris who’s wanted for unlawful use of a weapon; Chelsea Morris who’s wanted for a probation violation; David Stanley, Senior, who’s wanted for felony possession of a controlled substance; and Neil Herbet who’s wanted for a probation violation. Anyone with information on any of them are encouraged to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. All reports can remain anonymous.
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE P. D. ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

UPDATE: THE SUBJECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED ACCORDING TO THE BOONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT. An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Boonville Police Department is seeking help in identifying two individuals in regards to a theft investigation. If you have any information, you can contact Detective...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri National Guard Major General injured in Jefferson City motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were seriously injured after a wreck at the intersection of Route B and Evergreen Drive in Jefferson City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Levon Cumpton, 51, of Wardsville, was driving a 2008 Victory Vision motorcycle and was attempting to make a left turn when a The post Missouri National Guard Major General injured in Jefferson City motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Domestic Violence#Police Station#Sedalia Police#Ncic
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KMZU

Sedalia police arrest one suspect related to local burglaries

SEDALIA – Charges have been filed against suspects who are believed to be involved in a string of burglaries in Sedalia that began in April. The Sedalia Police Department says a search warrant conducted at a residence on 2506 S. Woodlawn Drive uncovered some of the items that ware stolen from the salons, among other contraband. One of the subjects was taken into custody.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Woman Injured In JoCo Crash

A Holden woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1995 Honda Civic, driven by 52-year-old David M. Carrender of Sweet Springs, ran off the left side of the roadway. A westbound 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by 46-year-old Melissa T. Collins of Holden, then overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock wall.
HOLDEN, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Sedalia home damaged by fire

UPDATE: Sedalia Fire Chief Matthew Irwin says the State Fire Marshall has ruled the fire as undetermined because of extensive damage. He says 75-80% of the home was damaged with roof failure on the rear of the structure. A home in Sedalia is damaged by fire. The Sedalia Fire Department...
SEDALIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Teen Arrested Following High Speed Chase And Marijuana

Apparent late night munchies may have played a contributing role in a late night-early morning pursuit that ended with one in custody in Lake Ozark. A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse allege that the sequence of events started Monday in the area of State Highway-242 and Bagnell Dam Blvd.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy