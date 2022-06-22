Missed PMQs? Watch Johnson and Starmer battle it out

Billy Bragg has said Boris Johnson was “relatively harmless” when he famously brought the politician to Glastonbury in 2000 but warned “you have to be careful who you elevate to positions of celebrity”.The folk singer, who has organised the festival’s Left Field tent, said he has not been in contact with the Prime Minister since giving him a documented tour of Glastonbury 22 years ago.Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press, Bragg said: “I tell people it was just a bad trip and I don’t know how it ended up on YouTube.“I thought it was just some bad magic mushrooms but...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO