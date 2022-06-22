ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Missed PMQs? Watch Johnson and Starmer battle it out

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed Prime Minister's Questions, here's Boris Johnson and the Labour...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

By-election losses ‘monumental and humiliating’ for Boris Johnson – Sturgeon

Losses in two by-elections have been a “monumental, massive, humiliating vote of no confidence” in the Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Tories lost the Wakefield seat in West Yorkshire to Labour and Tiverton and Honiton in Devon to the Liberal Democrats – the latter by a swing of nearly 30% – on Thursday.The results come just weeks after a confidence vote saw 148 of Boris Johnson’s MPs back his removal – including four Scottish Conservative MPs.Following the by-election defeats, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden quit and opposition parties sought to pile on the pressure.Speaking from the Royal Highland Show...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Billy Bragg speaks about Glastonbury trip with Boris Johnson in 2000

Billy Bragg has said Boris Johnson was “relatively harmless” when he famously brought the politician to Glastonbury in 2000 but warned “you have to be careful who you elevate to positions of celebrity”.The folk singer, who has organised the festival’s Left Field tent, said he has not been in contact with the Prime Minister since giving him a documented tour of Glastonbury 22 years ago.Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press, Bragg said: “I tell people it was just a bad trip and I don’t know how it ended up on YouTube.“I thought it was just some bad magic mushrooms but...
MUSIC
BBC

Aiden Aslin: Ukraine Briton told execution will go ahead

A British man sentenced to death by a Russian proxy court for fighting in Ukraine has been told the execution will be carried out, his family say. Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were sentenced by a court which is not internationally recognised, in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Mr...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Labour
US News and World Report

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives Lose Wakefield at By-Election

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives lost the parliamentary seat of Wakefield in northern England on Friday, with voters dealing a blow to the party after months of scandals and a growing cost of living crisis. Opposition Labour Party candidate Simon Lightwood won the Wakefield by-election by...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Johnson vows to ‘keep going’ after double by-election humiliation

Boris Johnson has said he will “keep going” after his authority was dealt a series of blows by a double by-election defeat which triggered the resignation of a Cabinet minister.The Prime Minister acknowledged on Friday that losing the former Tory stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton to the Lib Dems as well as surrendering Wakefield to Labour was “tough”, but he insisted he was pushing on, and vowed to “listen” to voters.Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden quit, saying he and Tory supporters are “distressed and disappointed by recent events”, telling Mr Johnson that “someone must take responsibility”.Mr Johnson, speaking to broadcasters...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Conservatives lose two by-elections in one night

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not quitting despite the Conservative Party losing two by-elections in one night on Thursday (23 June).Tiverton and Honiton was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes and Wakefield was won by Labour's Simon Lightwood with 13,166 votes.Oliver Dowden handed in his letter of resignation as Conservative Party chair after the elections, calling them "the latest in a run of very poor results."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
BBC

Lib Dems literally show Johnson the door

The Lib Dems have been celebrating their big win in Tiverton and Honiton by unveiling a new prop – a big blue door. The words "It's time to show Boris the door" are emblazoned across it – the Lib Dems say this is what people have been telling them on the streets of east Devon.
POLITICS
The Independent

The 6 weirdest Liberal Democrat election victory stunts

The Liberal Democrats have sometimes struggled to get media attention, usually losing out in column inches to Labour and the Tories. As a result the party has developed a flair for imaginative and eye-catching media stunts. 1) Showing Boris Johnson the literal doorTo celebrate the liberal victory in Tiverton and Honiton this morning Lib Dem leader Ed Davey unveiled a door before waiting press. The joke was that he was "showing Boris Johnson the door". Whether the prime minister takes the hint or not remains to be seen.2) Knocking down a literal blue wallBut the door stunt is far from...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Wakefield by-election: Labour win a great result, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed his party's victory in the Wakefield by-election as a "great result for Labour" as it won the seat back from the Conservatives. Simon Lightwood defeated Tory candidate Nadeem Ahmed by 4,925 votes in the poll to overturn a majority of 3,358. Visiting the town on...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Raab says ‘distraction’ of partygate to blame for two by-election defeats

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has claimed the “distraction” of the partygate scandal was partly to blame for two devastating by-elections defeats for the Conservatives.The Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden resigned within hours of the results, with a swipe at what he described as “recent events” and saying that “someone must take responsibility”.But Mr Raab tried to brush aside the affair which has plunged his party into chaos, describing it as one of a series of “distractions” which lost the party votes.On a visit to Rwanda, Boris Johnson also pledged he would "keep going" despite the blow to his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Wakefield voters chose Labour – the Tories should be honest about why

Normally, Boris Johnson’s cabinet is desperately hunting around trying to find talking points that will divide the good people of the United Kingdom, but this week they have successfully delivered something to unify people from both the north and south of England. Rural communities and urban centres alike have lost patience with this government.Of course, the Tories were busy spinning the reasons for their monumental failures in the by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton. My favourite came before the results were even in, when Tory MPs took to the airwaves to say that anything less than a massive...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy