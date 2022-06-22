Dan Snyder Paid $1.6 Million to Washington Commanders Sexual Assault Accuser - Report

The Post reports the existence of 2009 documents that claim Snyder asked the woman for sex, groping her and attempting to remove her clothes.

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a female employee in April 2009, a situation that resulted in the team paying her $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The alleged revelation comes on the heels of Snyder declining an invitation to testify in front of Congress' Oversight Committee, which is investigating "toxic workplace'' charges against the Washington franchise.

The Post reports the existence of 2009 documents that claim Snyder asked the woman for sex, groping her and attempting to remove her clothes. The paperwork includes Snyder denying the woman’s allegations and an assertion that her's was an extortion attempt.

But Snyder and the team eventually agreed to pay a settlement in which she agreed not to sue or publicly disclose her allegations.

While Snyder is not speaking before the committee, the NFL announced that commissioner Roger Goodell would speak via teleconference in the Wednesday session.

A Committee spokesperson released a statement following the decision from Snyder.

“The committee has been more than accommodating - even allowing Mr. Snyder to testify remotely from France,” the House Oversight Committee spokesperson said in the statement . “His refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public and addressing major worker protection concerns facing the NFL. The Committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders.”

Previously, Snyder's lawyers communicated he'd only testify if given the scope of topics he would be asked about and presented with evidence he'd be asked to dispel.