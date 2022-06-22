ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

One arrested, one critical after Steuben Co. stabbing

By Caleb Hatch
WOWO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in critical condition and another is behind bars after an early morning stabbing in Steuben County Wednesday. Deputies were called to a home in the 2300 block of...

www.wowo.com

