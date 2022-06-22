ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Two Albertan Anglers Catch a 700-Pound Sturgeon on Their First Trip Out

By Wade Thiel
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0teTOv_0gIYkThM00
It took the pair of anglers around two hours to land the 10-footer. via Facebook

On their first sturgeon fishing trip to British Columbia’s Fraser River, two men from Alberta caught a fish that most anglers spend years chasing. The 700-pound sturgeon was just over 10 feet long, with a 57-inch girth, and it’s expected to be around 110 years old.

Steve Ecklund had been invited on sturgeon fishing trips numerous times. He finally decided to go on a catch-and-release guided fishing trip, and he brought along his friend Mark Boice, who hadn’t sturgeon fished before either.

“We’ve never sturgeon fished, never been on the Fraser River,” Ecklund told Global News. He also said he was happy he took the advice of Jeff Grimolfson of River Monster Adventures and decided to go on the trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cD1xv_0gIYkThM00
The fish was estimated to be around 100 years old. via Facebook

After hooking the sturgeon, it took Ecklund and Boice around 2 hours to get the fish to the boat. They had to keep working on the fish as they chased it in the boat upriver and downriver for a total of more than two river miles. The giant fish stayed deep for the most part, but when it jumped, they realized just how big the monster sturgeon really was.

“It was pretty incredible, really,” Boice said. “To be down there (taking pictures) with it after fighting it for two hours, there were a lot of high-fives.”

Images and video of the catch were shared to Facebook. “Better than eating ice cream,” Boice wrote in a recent Facebook post. This was the most insane scrap I’ve ever been a part of!”

A Pair of Newbies Release a Giant

Sturgeon are a protected species that must be caught-and-released, and the harvest of sturgeon has been illegal in British Columbia since 1994. But since the fish was so large, the guides tagged, scanned, photographed, and documented the fish before releasing it it—and this data went to the the Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society.

In another Facebook post, Ecklund praised his guides, writing, “We got in the boat this morning as the underdogs and walked out like Tyson Fury. A pair of newbies coupled with a pair of veteran River Monster guides (Nick & Tyler). What ended up transpiring was truly remarkable.”

Comments / 10

Related
Outdoor Life

Georgia Angler Sets Lake Record with a Giant Shellcracker

Robin Van Dette was out fishing with her husband Mark late last month when she landed a whopper of a sunfish on her first cast. Although she was a little disappointed at first—Van Dette was hoping for a big catfish—her husband had the opposite reaction and convinced her to keep it. They weighed the redear sunfish, also known as a shellcracker, and the fish has now been confirmed as a new lake record for the species, Georgia Outdoor News reports.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sturgeon#Anglers#Albertan#Fish#Global News
Outsider.com

Florida Alligator Eats 40-Pound Dog ‘Like It Was Nothing’ in Shocking Incident

A happy, healthy family dog died recently at the hands of an alligator near a public pond in Florida capitol Tallahassee. Wildlife officials said that local resident Joshua Wells was out for a simple lunch in the park one day when the incident occurred. Wells would take him fully-grown 40-pound black lab out for a quick walk and game of fetch during his lunch break everyday.
FLORIDA STATE
Outdoor Life

Florida Fisherman Photographs Alligator Trying to Take on a Bull Shark

An angler in Florida photographed a rare encounter between a bull shark and an alligator while fishing on the banks of the St. Lucie River over Memorial Day Weekend. David Zinn was fishing the St. Lucie with his stepfather when he hooked into something strong that Saturday afternoon. He figured it was a shark of some kind, and saw soon enough that it was a small bull shark. But when he tried to land the shark, reeling it up on the rocks close to shore, a five-foot alligator suddenly appeared out of the depths of the river, hunting for its next meal.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outdoor Life

Spearfisherman Shoots Giant Cubera Snapper That Could Break World Record

Free-diving spearfisherman Braden Sherron brought a massive Atlantic cubera snapper to the Port Aransas Fisherman’s Warf on June 3. After the fish was weighed, it was clear it would likely become a new world record. The huge snapper weighed 137 pounds, which would top the existing record by nearly 15 pounds. The photos of the catch went viral when they were posted to Facebook.
TEXAS STATE
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Kitten Recovering After Being Found with Nose and Mouth Superglued

A kitten was found in a Tennessee apartment with her mouth and nose superglued in late May, and the kitten, now named Haven, is finally recovering. Carter County Animal Shelter worked to remove the glue from her mouth so she could eat and breathe. Some of the glue is still stuck on poor Haven’s nose, but the kitten is finally able to eat and has come a long way since she was first rescued. The shelter believes that eventually, the glue will come off.
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Large Buck With CWD Gets Antlers Lodged Into The Ground When Bizarre Backflip Goes Wrong

Sometimes it is a little sad to see these things when you know the animal is suffering, but it is crazy to see how these things affect them. Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD is a disease members of the deer family can get that is running rampant through North America right now. It affects their neurological system making them make poor decisions and doing things they normally wouldn’t.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Whitetail Deer Ever Recorded

One of the most stunning and distinctive deer in the world is the white-tailed deer. Easily noticeable by the white tails that they are named for, white-tailed deer are one of the most common species of deer in the entire United States. Although not as large as some of the other members of the deer family, white-tailed deer are still known for the impressive size that bucks can reach. But just how big can they be? Join us as we discover the largest whitetail deer ever recorded!
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
905
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy