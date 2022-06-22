ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Potrero Celebrates Pot-Distilled Whiskey’s Return With Brand New Design

By Gary Carter
Cover picture for the articleHotaling & Co. recently announced the re-launch of its whiskey brand Old Potrero Straight Rye. The new Old Potrero will see new packaging and a bottle design geared towards what’s seen by the brand as the contemporary whiskey drinker, looking for a nod to its iconic heritage with a modern-day...

