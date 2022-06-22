Old Potrero Celebrates Pot-Distilled Whiskey’s Return With Brand New Design

CANNES — Paris Hilton beat the sweltering heat of the French Riviera with a customized mini fan bedazzled in rhinestones. Following the iHeart-MediaLink soiree at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, Hilton made her way to the afterparty on the iHeart yacht in Cannes, where she deejayed for more than an hour — and slowly melted like the rest of the attendees, including her husband, Carter Reum. “I’m so hot,” she shouted to an employee as she continued to spin. “I need something!” The employee then handed Hilton, 41, a Sprite and a water that hydrated her enough to make her start climbing ropes and gyrating on them while Eminem and Nate Dogg’s “Shake That” played. “You guys are raving. I’m bringing Ibiza here to Cannes,” Hilton said. “Love you guys.” Outfitted with a laptop that had a “That’s Hot” sticker on it, the former “Simple Life” star concluded her set with her song “Stars Are Blind.” Earlier in the evening, Hilton had griped about the heat to Page Six. “I come for the Cannes Film Festival, and the weather is so beautiful then, but now it’s so hot,” she told us. “I brought all of these long-sleeved Self-Portrait dresses that I can’t wear. “I feel gross.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO