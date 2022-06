Join the City of Harrisburg as they celebrate the Fourth of July with one of the largest fireworks displays in Central PA. The event will start at 1 p.m. and end with the firework show kicking off at 9:15 p.m illuminating the Susquehanna River waterfront. This festival will feature over 40 food trucks, live music performances by local musicians, a wine/beer garden, and the US Air National Guard Band of the Northeast. Bring the kids for snow cones, face painting, mini golf, or take a ride on the railroad!

