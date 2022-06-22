No, Soviet and Chinese communists have not controlled US institutions for decades – Poynter

Russian missiles were fired at Kyiv early on Sunday, breaking weeks of relative peace in the Ukrainian capital as allied leaders met in Germany.The strikes hit at least two residential buildings, killing one person and injuring six others, including a 7-year-old girl and her mother, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.Emergency workers were forced to battle flames to rescue civilians from the damaged buildings.Ukrainian officials said 14 missiles were fired towards the city but most were blocked. Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian air force, said the first successful air-attacks on the capital since 5 June were Kh-101 cruise missiles...
