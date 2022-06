The Lopez family had no idea they would open a grocery store and restaurant when they moved to St. Louis from California in 1993. In fact, they weren't even sure their move would be permanent. Transferred from the West Coast to the middle of the country thanks to their dad's job, Angelica Lopez and her siblings were told they were packing for a few-years' stint. Then it got extended. And extended again. Before they knew it, they were a decade into their new life — and they were loving it.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO