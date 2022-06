For the last couple of years, the Reedy Creek Fire Department — which exclusively serves the Walt Disney World Resort — has been struggling in a number of ways. The department was hit incredibly hard by COVID and had to take unpaid time off or use all of their vacation time if they got sick. From there, things have seemingly only gotten more difficult for them. Constantly having to deal with being short-staffed has led to delayed response times, which in turn has led to things like a Guest dying of anaphylactic shock. The Reedy Creek Fire Department has also been told to stop calling on Orange and Osceola County fire departments for assistance.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO