ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

What Would A Sentient, Conscious Robot Mean For Humans?

By Tyler Adkisson
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3Agk_0gIYcKiN00

The long-standing sci-fi trope of robots gaining consciousness has sparked endless debates on whether machines can actually be sentient — that is, can they feel or perceive things?

That question recently found new life after Google placed an engineer on leave for claiming to have encountered sentience on the company's artificial intelligence chatbot generator.

According to Google, LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Application, is technology that can engage in "free-flowing" conversations. It's fed trillions of words from books and articles on the internet and looks to find commonalities between the words to understand how language works, and mimic that speech.

The Google engineer who spoke to LaMDA as part of his job published a transcript of a wide-ranging "interview" conducted with the bot, which included conversations about emotions it could feel and understand, and its fears.

There are different ways to define sentience, but generally, it includes the ability to have reactions like living things would, ranging from positive states like pleasure to negative states like pain. Newsy spoke to experts who said LaMDA was not sentient even if it could give sentient-sounding responses to complex questions.

"The sentience of a Google chat bot comes from it collecting data from decades worth of human texts — sentient human text," said Robert Pless, computer science department chair at George Washington University. "And so the sentience that you see is not of the chat bot, but it's the sentience of all of us who put the data in that it's kind of giving to you."

"What we see in the conversations that have been published with LaMDA is the result not just of that training but also of the choices of prompts that the human interacting with the machine has put together," said Emily M. Bender, professor of linguistics at University of Washington. "If you start asking something like, 'Are you sentient?' you are going to cause it to access parts of its training data that will give you answers about that."

It's also unclear if an AI's mind might mirror that of a human's. Hypothetically, if AI was sentient, it may think and perceive differently than a human does.

"There are all kinds of different minds in the world," said Jeff Sebo, of New York University. "Octopuses think and feel really differently from us, but they still matter, because they can think and feel, because they can experience their version of pleasure and pain and happiness and suffering. Similarly, even if AIs think and feel in a very different way from us, it can still matter."

Even if Google's creation isn't sentient, Bender says it's important to not give people the misconception that these systems are beyond intelligent — that they possess more than the ability to spit back information that has been programmed into them. That could feed into automation bias, which is the assumption that automated systems, like GPS, are more correct than humans.

"The more that we think machines are intelligent and people calling them sentient, I think sort of feeds into that hype about them possibly being intelligent," Bender said. "The more people are going to accept what machines say, and if those people are in positions of power over other people, then that starts causing a lot of problems."

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Apple boss drops heaviest hint yet about future device

Apple is famous for keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to upcoming products, so comments made by CEO Tim Cook this week have surprised many observers. Speaking in an interview with China Daily USA, Cook gave the clearest hint yet that Apple is working on a high-tech headset.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Sentient#Sci Fi
UPI News

Similar body odors can lead to same-sex friendships, researchers say

June 24 (UPI) -- The nose knows when it comes to sniffing out same-sex friends, new research suggests. The study, published Friday in Science Advances, tested the hypothesis that body odor contributes to bonding in pairs of same-sex, non-romantic people. The bottom line? People with similar body odors are indeed...
SOCIETY
Refinery29

TikTok’s Internal Shower Trend Is… A Bit Shit

Thanks in part to TikTok's normalisation of the subject, we no longer wallow in our stomach problems in secret. We are now proud IBS girlies and we talk freely about having trapped gas. These conversations align with the wellness industry's current fixation on gut health. "People are recognising the way...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Space factory will make materials that are ‘impossible to produce on Earth’ is about to launch

A prototype space factory that can produce materials that cannot be made on Earth will be launched from the UK later this summer.Space Forge, a Welsh startup, will make more efficient semiconductors and stronger, lighter alloys. These materials, which could apparently be in widespread use within the decade, will be produced once the satellite has launched from Spaceport Cornwall in September..It comes as satellite technology has become cheaper ove time. "The price of launch has come down massively. Typically it used to cost $20,000 (£16,500) per kilogram. These days you can get as low as $1,000 (£830)”, Andrew Bacon, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
nextbigfuture.com

MIT Space Bubbles Would Fully Reverse Global Warming

A team from MIT bubbles could be manufactured directly in outer space, forming an extensive deflective raft to reduce light from the sun. This would be geoeneringeering to fix climate change. The bubbles would be positioned at the Lagrangian Point between the Earth and the Sun. At the labs at...
TechCrunch

Alexa goes down the conversational rabbit hole

In a demo, a conversation about trees turns to one about hiking and parks. In the context of the company’s AI, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa, Rohit Prasad, refers to the phenomenon as “conversation exploration.” It’s not a proper name for a proper feature, exactly. There isn’t a switch that gets flipped to suddenly enable conversations overnight. Rather, it’s part of an evolving notion of how Alexa can interact with users in a more human — or perhaps, more humane — manner.
TECHNOLOGY
psychologytoday.com

How to Live Simply

Many find greater well-being from owning fewer things, reducing the pressure to work to buy more and gaining time to do what brings joy. Think about the things that you let into your life that don't need to be there and start saying no to them. You'll quickly discover how...
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy