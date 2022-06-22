ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

‘Atmospheric water generator’ pulls drinking water ‘out of thin air’

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A startup in Tunisia has unveiled a groundbreaking invention - a product that allows safe drinking water to be produced from vapour in the air.

Kumulus' device is able to produce around 20 to 30 litres of water a day by refining water vapour and killing harmful bacteria.

Safe drinking water is collected in a small reservoir.

"We aim to provide everyone with their own sustainable and autonomous source of drinking water", a Kumulus spokesperson said.

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

