A Texas homebuilder recently closed on the acquisition of 152 acres in Cumming where it plans to construct 474 homes as part of the Sawnee Village mixed-use neighborhood. When fully developed, the master-planned community will also have more than 250 apartments, 220,000 square feet of institutional senior living facilities and 106,000 square feet of office, retail and entertainment space and be valued at more than $400 million, Green Brick Partners said in a press release.

CUMMING, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO