Man fatally injured in Northampton County motorcycle crash The Morning Call/TNS

A Bushkill Township man was fatally injured when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, authorities said.

Tyson Houchin, 50, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Daniels Road in Bushkill Township.

Houchin sustained blunt force injuries to the head, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said in ruling the death an accident.

The crash is under investigation by township police.