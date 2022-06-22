ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators making advances on this 5-star 2024 basketball recruit

By Jay Markle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
College basketball is still months away, but the Gators’ coaching staff already have their eyes on the 2024 recruiting class. Namely, the team was recently in contact with David Castillo, a guard native to Oklahoma who received early five-star status.

Castillo, who participated with Team USA’s U16 squad last season, is fighting for a spot with the U17s this year. He’s a confident young man who describes himself as being well-versed in just about every skill a guard can have. His slate of offers from schools across the best conferences at such an early stage would suggest the industry has a similarly high opinion of him.

Carlin Hartman was Florida’s representative to Castillo when the parties made contact earlier this week. Hartman was a logical choice for first contact— Castillo’s family has a relationship with him already and it’s always good to see a familiar face.

Castillo reported to Swamp247 that he doesn’t know the current staff well, no surprise there, but they caught his attention enough to schedule an unofficial visit for this summer. (Florida fans will also enjoy reading that he mentioned the ’07 and ’08 championships and Bradley Beal’s days as a Gator.)

Todd Golden’s recruiting team didn’t have much time to work on the class of 2023, but they managed to bring in a top-59 recruit and their results in the transfer portal were impressive. That’s an excellent foundation to bring into 2024 recruiting, where they have an opportunity to make an early splash if they make a good impression on Castillo.

