76ers owner Michael Rubin 'sadly' sells his stake back to team

The popular Philadelphia 76ers minority owner Michael Rubin has announced he is "sadly" selling his 10-percent stake back to the team, as he focuses on being the CEO of Fanatics.

Rubin's company, Fanatics, is the world's leading provider of licensed sports merchandise and continued to grow at a rapid pace.

94WIP's Howard Eskin reports that Rubin's businesses became a conflict with the NBA, but he will remain involved with the 76ers.

Rubin, 49, is close friends with Meek Mill, Robert Kraft, who are often seen sitting courtside at the Wells Fargo Center with Rubin. Rubin says you will continue to find him in his "usual spot" at Sixers games.

Rubin grew up in Lafayette Hill, went to Villanova University, and even had a radio show on WIP as a teenager.

