A park district crew and local contractor are credited with saving opening day for the Homewood-Flossmoor Park District’s Lions Club Pool on June 4. Days before the first swimmers were to arrive, the park district staff filled the pool and balanced the chemicals. The following day, staff noticed the pool had lost as much as five inches of water on consecutive nights, Doug Boehm, superintendent of parks and planning, reported to the H-F park board at its June 21 meeting.

FLOSSMOOR, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO