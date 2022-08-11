ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emmy Predictions: Directing (Drama Series) – Hwang Dong-hyuk and Ben Stiller Become Challengers to the ‘Succession’ Nominated Trio

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAGZa_0gIYRzD500

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB
To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES
For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: August 11, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

Breaking down the contenders for directing drama, there are a few paths this category can take with triple doses of “Succession,” former winners and inaugural seasons.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk, “Red Light, Green Light” – “ Squid Game ” (Netflix)

Directing an entire season is impressive, and Hwang should accept all the kudos for his work. While the episode selection could have been more substantial with “Gangbu,” a pilot selection has often been nominated in this category. The last pilot to win this category was “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Reed Morano in 2017, which also won drama series.

Ben Stiller, “The We We Are” – “Severance” (Apple TV+)

The finale of the inaugural season was a nail-biter, and Stiller presented his most commanding presence in his career as a director. The final line, “She’s alive,” has never been better or more deeply felt. He could be a genuine challenger.

Mark Mylod, “All the Bells Say” – “Succession” (HBO)

The winner of the DGA Award, where “Succession” had all five slots, has to be considered the front-runner, but did the show perform too well, or will the three other inclusions siphon enough votes to allow another drama director to come up the middle? It does help that his episode is also nominated for writing.

Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

Jason Bateman, “A Hard Way to Go” – “Ozark” (Netflix)

A 2019 winner in this category, Bateman is also nominated for lead actor in a drama series. Taking on the final season, let alone the final episode of a beloved series, he has a home run on his hands. If he wins lead actor, he would also be the first person to have victories in both those categories.

Cathy Yan, “The Disruption” – “Succession” (HBO)

Of the six episodes submitted by HBO, Yan’s, which examines Kendall and Logan’s public profiles as a Justice Dept. investigation looms, didn’t seem like the most likely candidate, especially since she missed out on a DGA nom. However, shockers always happen, so her inclusion may mean more than meets the eye.

Lorene Scafaria, “Too Much Birthday” – “Succession” (HBO)

Scarfaria has landed her first nom in this category. She takes on the seventh episode of the third season with a commanding force, as it takes place at Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) wildly over-the-top 40th birthday party, introducing guest actor drama nominee Alexander Skarsgård.

Karyn Kusama, “Pilot” – “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

The delight of seeing filmmaker Karyn Kusama recognized for her talents is so refreshing, considering a career that has included being overlooked multiple times for films like “Girlfight.” Landing her first Emmy nom, her vision has put Showtime back on the map. She could be a bona fide contender.

The complete television awards season calendar is linked here .

Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Oscars Predictions Hub

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

2021 category winner : Jessica Hobbs for the episode “War” from “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Nominees Are:
Rank Show Network Director(s)
1 “Succession” HBO Mark Mylod
Episode submission: “All the Bells Say”
2 “Severance” Apple TV+ Ben Stiller
Episode submission: “The We We Are”
3 “Squid Game” Netflix Hwang Dong-hyuk
Episode submission: “Red Light, Green Light”
4 “Succession” HBO Lorene Scafaria
Episode submission: “Too Much Birthday”
5 “Succession” HBO Cathy Yan
Episode submission: “The Disruption”
6 “Yellowjackets” Showtime Karyn Kusama
Episode submission: “Pilot”
7 “Ozark” Netflix Jason Bateman
Episode submission: “A Hard Way to Go”

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Viola Davis to Star in ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ as Head Gamemaker

Viola Davis is headed to Panem as the head gamemaker in “The Hunger Games” prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The Lionsgate movie is based on the 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.” The prequel story is focused on 18-year-old Snow, who eventually becomes the tyrannical leader of the dystopia known as Panem. In “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” he’s chosen to be mentor during the 10th Hunger Games, a televised event in which teenagers are chosen via lottery to fight to the death. Davis, who...
MOVIES
Variety

Sidney Poitier Apple TV+ Documentary Gets First Trailer — Film News in Brief

The first trailer for “Sidney,” Apple TV+’s upcoming documentary on legendary film icon Sidney Poitier, has been released. The film examines the legacy of Poitier, who died earlier this year at 94. One of the most acclaimed and recognizable movie stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and the first Black man to receive a best actor award, Poitier was also a director and an activist for the Civil Rights Movement. Interview subjects featured in the film include Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee. “Sidney” is directed by Reginald Hudlin, from a script...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ and Brendan Fraser’s ‘Whale’ Among the Transformational Hopefuls in the Running

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom DeLonge and Julien Nitzberg Set Adult Animated Comedy ‘Breaking Bear’ at Tubi

Tubi has greenlit “Breaking Bear,” an adult animated series created by Julien Nitzberg and produced by Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To the Stars Media. Described as a parody of mobster dramas, combining elements of Yogi Bear with “The Sopranos,” “Breaking Bear” BREAKING BEAR follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian mafia, local Hell’s Angels and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Kusama
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Reed Morano
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
Variety

TV Academy to Honor Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media With 2022 Governors Award

The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media will be honored with this year’s Governors Award at the Emmys, the Television Academy announced on Monday. The institute, which was founded by Oscar-winning actor Geena Davis in 2004, will be recognized for its work in promoting gender balance and fostering inclusion in the entertainment industry. First awarded in 1978, the Governors Award “honors an individual, company or organization that has made a profound, transformational and long-lasting contribution to the arts and/or science of television,” according to the Television Academy. Debbie Allen received the honor last year, while Tyler Perry and The Perry...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Denise Dowse, ‘Insecure’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress, Dies At 64

Denise Dowse, an actress known for roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Insecure” among multiple other film and television credits, has died. She was 64 years old. Her sister Tracey shared the news on Instagram, writing, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.” Dowse had recently fell into a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Live Tv#Drama Series#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Television Academy#Film Star#Variety Awards Circuit#Awards Circuit Podcast#Awards Circuit Video
Variety

Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32

Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
MOVIES
Variety

Robert De Niro to Star Opposite Himself in Gangster Drama ‘Wise Guys’ at Warner Bros.

Robert De Niro will be sharing the screen with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro in the upcoming gangster drama “Wise Guys.” The movie, set at Warner Bros. and intended to play in theaters, will be directed by Barry Levinson, the veteran filmmaker who is best known for “Rain Man” and “Wag the Dog.” It reunites De Niro and Levinson, who previously teamed on “Wag the Dog,” “Sleeper,” the HBO series “The Wizard of Lies” and “What Just Happened.” “Wise Guys” follows Italian American crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who ran their respective families during the 20th century. In 1957, Genovese...
MOVIES
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Arrowverse Alum Marc Guggenheim Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Marc Guggenheim has signed with CAA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. Guggenheim continues to be represented by attorney Wendy Kirk at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP as well as by manager Cliff Roberts at Syndicate Entertainment. Guggenheim is perhaps best known for his work in The CW’s so-called Arrowverse — its collection of shows based on DC Comics characters. He co-created the first of those shows, “Arrow,” along with Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg. The show ultimately aired for eight seasons and 170 episodes. Guggenheim, Berlanti, and Kreisberg, along with Phil Klemmer, then went on to create the DC show...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

How Amazon’s ‘League of Their Own’ Ball Players Compare to the 1992 Movie Lineup

“Broad City” co-creator Abbi Jacobson and “Mozart in the Jungle” executive producer Will Graham give “A League of Their Own” a modern makeover for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, emphasizing LGBT storylines and the struggles of Black female athletes to play baseball during the World War II era. The show, which debuted this weekend, follows the basic outline of Penny Marshall’s 1992 movie of the same name: A catcher with a husband away at war quickly becomes a team leader, played in the update by Jacobson. Nick Offerman has stepped into the equivalent shoes of Tom Hanks as a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: How Does Saul’s Story End?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series finale of “Better Call Saul” Season 6, titled “Saul Gone.” More than seven years after “Better Call Saul” began, and 13 years after Bob Odenkirk first popped up as the sleazy lawyer in “Breaking Bad,” his story has come to a close — and Saul is behind bars. After a little United States v. Saul Goodman legal action, the now-reformed Jimmy McGill ended up with 86 years in prison as Walter White’s “indispensable” criminal lawyer. After going down a dark path the past few seasons, Saul finally turned a corner and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Sam Mendes to Receive Ebert Director Award at Toronto Film Festival

Sam Mendes will receive the Ebert Director Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey announced Tuesday. The award, which recognizes filmmakers who have exemplified greatness in their careers, was named after legendary film critic Roger Ebert and is an evolution of the festival’s Roger Ebert Golden Thumb Award. Past recipients of the award include Denis Villeneuve, Chloé Zhao and Taika Waititi. The TIFF Tribute Awards, presented by BVLGARI, will hold a gala fundraiser during this year’s Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11 at Fairmont Royal York Hotel. Toronto will also see the Canadian premiere of Mendes’...
MOVIES
Variety

For Cherien Dabis, the Emmy-Nominated Palestinian American Director of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Storytelling Is a Matter of Survival

When I was offered the opportunity to direct the “Only Murders in the Building” episode “The Boy From 6B,” which focuses on the story of a deaf character, I knew instantly that I had to do it. It was precisely the kind of story that excites me, a story told from a point of view we rarely get to see, portraying a character from a community that’s underrepresented and misrepresented. I’ve built my career upon telling stories about marginalized communities, and by doing so, I’ve attempted to push us all out of the margins and into the center. Why? Because...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Rings of Power’ Will Debut First Two Episodes Together, Season Will End Before ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale

Amazon’s Prime Video will debut the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on the show’s Sept. 2 (Sept. 1, depending on your time zone) premiere date, switching to a one-episode-per-week release for the remaining six episodes, the streamer confirmed Tuesday. Beginning at 6 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 1 and 2 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the UK, in addition to corresponding times for more than 200 other countries and territories, the first two episode of “The Rings of Power” will be available for streaming on Prime Video. In the weeks...
TV SERIES
Variety

Boulet Brothers Sign Deal With AMC Networks’ Shudder to Expand Dragula Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder has inked a deal with The Boulet Brothers to expand their Dragula franchise with a new season, a new spinoff series and an additional special set to debut on Shudder over the next twelve months. The pact comes on the heels of “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’s” fourth season, which became one of Shudder’s most watched series of 2021. Shudder is AMC Network’s streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural stories. The first project under the deal is a full season spin-off series based on their reality competition series “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.” It has already finished filming...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Peter Gould Breaks Down the Surprising Series Finale and Jimmy and Kim’s Ending

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched the series finale of “Better Call Saul,” Season 6 Episode 13, “Saul Gone.” In the end, Jimmy McGill unbroke bad. Just when it looked like Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) had finessed his way into a sweet plea agreement — just seven years at the most country club-like of correctional facilities (low-security FCI Butner Low, which even has a golfing program!) — he reversed course and confessed all, in Monday night’s series finale of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” It was a finale rife with references to regret, time machines and how there’s “no shame...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy