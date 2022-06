(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin's total milk production was up fractionally in May compared to the same period a year earlier. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's According to the USDA's latest milk production report, which stated Wisconsin farmers produced 2.75 billion pounds during the month, which was a slight 0.8 percent higher from last May, and higher than the 2.64 billion made in April 2022, which had less days on the calendar.

