Lions Club officers installed

At the time this photograph was taken, Orange Beach was little more than an outpost for the timber and turpentine industries. Shown here is the old Orange Beach Wharf on Bay La Launch, near the present-day Coastal Arts Center. This property was purchased in 1908 by a man named D. R. Peteet, who would go on to build a shingle mill. Pictured above are some buildings Peteet constructed to support his operation, including an office, a commissary store and camphouse for his workers (who are likely the ones pictured swimming with their families). The rails along the wharf were used to cart supplies into the store from schooners making deliveries. The young boy on the wharf is Clifford Callaway, whose grandfather James C. Callaway was one of the community’s earliest settlers.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO