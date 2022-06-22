ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Land HGTV Docuseries ‘The Flipping El Moussas’

By Emily Longeretta
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzjaL_0gIYRGvk00

Click here to read the full article.

Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (formerly Heather Rae Young ) have landed a new series at HGTV .

“The Flipping El Moussas” (working title), consisting of eight episodes, will follow both the personal and professional lives of the newlyweds, documenting their plans to expand their family, their move into a new home and their renovations.

“Along the way, Tarek will bring Heather Rae into the fold of his flipping empire, as she becomes enthusiastic to get more involved in his business,” the press release reveals.

“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” says the couple. “As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”

El Moussa has been on HGTV since 2013, starring on “Flip or Flop” with Christina Haack until the series came to an end earlier this year. His spinoff, “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa,” premiered in 2020. The show will return with a new season next year.

Rae Young also has reality TV experience. The former model became a real estate agent in 2014, joining the Oppenheim Group in 2015. Her career and personal life have been documented on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” since its 2019 debut, which El Moussa has also appeared on.

The duo tied the knot in 2021 and their wedding special, “Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do,” aired on Discovery+.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 10

Related
Variety

Juror Reveals Why Amber Heard Lost to Johnny Depp: She Had ‘Crocodile Tears’ and Made Us ‘Uncomfortable’

Click here to read the full article. A juror from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” about the trial verdict, which ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp as a result. The juror, one of five men on the seven-person jury, told “GMA” that Heard’s emotional testimony during the trial was not realistic. “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Set to Launch in September With ‘Ellen’ Producing Team

Click here to read the full article. As if Jennifer Hudson’s week can’t get any better, the newly-minted EGOT is about to add another title to her resumé: talk show host. Hudson’s upcoming show, titled “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, now officially heading into national syndication this fall. The series will debut on Sept. 12 on the Fox TV stations as its core station group. Hudson’s show hails from Warner Bros., the same studio that was behind “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which just closed its curtain after 19 years on the air. Many...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall Divorcing After Six Years of Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are divorcing after six years of marriage. The 91-year-old media mogul and the 65-year-old model tied the knot in 2016. It was Murdoch’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker, from 1956 to 1967. Hall had been married to Mick Jagger, the rock star and lead singer of the Rolling Stones. During the marriage, Murdoch orchestrated the sale of most of 21st Century Fox to The Walt Disney Company in 2019 in a deal...
NFL
People

Christina Hall Reveals She'll Move Family Into New Home "One Week From Today"

The HGTV star, 38, shared an update about her family's impending move-in after selling her current 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Dana Point property for $11.5 million in April. Christina posted a sweet snap of her and 2-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, Monday night to her Instagram story with the caption "one week from today, we move into our new home," tagging her new husband Josh Hall.
DANA POINT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Tarek El Moussa
OK! Magazine

Home, Sweet Home! Christina Hall Shows Off Gorgeous New House, Says The Kids Are 'Settling In' Nicely

After living in quite a few different abodes over the past couple of years, Christina Hall and her family are unpacking their belongings at their stunning new pad in scenic Newport Beach, Calif.The mom-of-three, 38, offered fans a glimpse at the modern property via an Instagram video."Celebrating and settling in ... Absolutely obsessed with our new home. Finally all boxes are checked. We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this off market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest ✨," she captioned the clip. "This home has...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Page Six

Ant Anstead spends holiday weekend with son Hudson amid custody battle

Ant Anstead celebrated Memorial Day Weekend with his 2-year-old son Hudson amid his custody battle with ex-wife Christina Haack. “A holiday weekend isn’t complete without some DIY at home!” the “Wheeler Dealers” host, 43, captioned a Saturday Instagram photo of himself and the toddler holding hands in the home improvement store. “Hudzo is obsessed with tools, skills and craft!” Anstead continued. “He has so many questions and he soaks it all up like a sponge!” Anstead went on to write that he and Hudson “made some cool alterations to Temple,” which is how the reality star refers to his Laguna Beach, Calif., home. “We...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Wedding#The Oppenheim Group
POPSUGAR

Meet Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Jack, Lyla, and Eloise

Chris Pratt is officially a dad of three! The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, a baby girl named Eloise. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt wrote on his Instagram on May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful." Baby Eloise joins the couple's daughter, Lyla, and his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards 'Cannot Move' After Suffering Back Injury

Kyle Richards is not having the best week. The 53-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to give fans an update on her physical condition. Richards revealed that she suffered a back injury and posted a photo of herself watching television with a tray of food on her lap. "I hurt my back and cannot move," she captioned the shot on June, 9. "This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future." Last week, the Bravo star stepped out for 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards where she was nominated for Most Frightened Performance for her role in Halloween Kills.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy