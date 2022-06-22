Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Land HGTV Docuseries ‘The Flipping El Moussas’

Click here to read the full article.

Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (formerly Heather Rae Young ) have landed a new series at HGTV .

“The Flipping El Moussas” (working title), consisting of eight episodes, will follow both the personal and professional lives of the newlyweds, documenting their plans to expand their family, their move into a new home and their renovations.

“Along the way, Tarek will bring Heather Rae into the fold of his flipping empire, as she becomes enthusiastic to get more involved in his business,” the press release reveals.

“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” says the couple. “As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”

El Moussa has been on HGTV since 2013, starring on “Flip or Flop” with Christina Haack until the series came to an end earlier this year. His spinoff, “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa,” premiered in 2020. The show will return with a new season next year.

Rae Young also has reality TV experience. The former model became a real estate agent in 2014, joining the Oppenheim Group in 2015. Her career and personal life have been documented on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” since its 2019 debut, which El Moussa has also appeared on.

The duo tied the knot in 2021 and their wedding special, “Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do,” aired on Discovery+.