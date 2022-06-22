Market in the Park this Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Community Action is trying reach residents needing help offsetting high utility bills during the summer heat. The organization was in Semmes Saturday morning trying to assist as many people as they could. “We want to attempt to reach people before our call center opens, before...
Fundraiser will help the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The second Full Moon Paddle of the 2022 summer season is scheduled for Sunday, July 10 at the Orange Beach Wind & Water Learning Center on Wolf Bay. The cost is $30 with...
Cool Shots Selfie Museum is a selfie-lover’s dream spot located in The Wharf at Orange Beach. Choose from more than 50 backdrops perfect for your Instagram, TikTok and Facebook accounts. They are group friendly and, even better, pets ARE allowed!. Gulf State Park. There’s something for everyone inside Gulf...
The name of the place is Meat Boss and you know what you ordered for breakfast, so the sight of it shouldn’t shock you. But it still kind of does. “It is a huge crowd pleaser,” said Dara Chinnis, aka Mrs. Boss. “And people, their faces when they see the Hog in a Blanket, it’s funny.”
UPDATE (3:42 p.m.): Daphne Utilities shared an update of the crews working on the water main break. At about 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the company said estimated time of repair is four hours. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Utilities went to Facebook to announce that a contractor had recently broken one of the water lines […]
Kick-off your weekend in style by joining us for a relaxing excursion down the waterways of the lower Mobile-Tensaw Delta. Departing from the Blakeley dock at 7:00 PM on Friday, June 24, we’ll take an early evening cruise to the head of Mobile Bay and enjoy the stunning views of the setting sun and the cool bay breeze before returning upriver.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The non-profit organization Patriot Guard Riders came together for a Gathering of the Guard ride to the Battleship Memorial Park. Riders coming from six states made the trip. One member, Michael Arcement said getting together for rides shows just how strong their comradery is. “The fellowship,...
As the son of a horticulturist and the grandson of a sugarcane farmer, Dr. F. Todd Lasseigne didn’t have to look far to find his passion. “I think in eighth grade I knew I wanted a Ph.D. in horticulture,” he says with a laugh. Reflecting on his...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. The upper-level ridge that has given us this two weeklong heat wave makes it’s last stand today. That means for the last day our highs will soar into the upper 90s with heat index values approaching 110° in the afternoon.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few coastal thunderstorms this morning with high humidity! Today there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms with another warm day in store. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s for most and triple-digits for some. Heat index values will approach 110. A Heat Advisory remains in effect. There will be a nice coverage and scattering of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening.
THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bayley's Seafood Restaurant has been around since 1947. Home of the Famous West Indies Salad, fresh seafood, and the first restaurant to fry crab claws. Owner Bill Bayley has carried on his fathers legacy for nearly 30 years, but now due a staffing shortage, he's...
The city of Gulf Shores is holding its first hurricane expo since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Today’s free event is meant to educate local residents on how to prepare for what may be an above average hurricane season. Past storms left widespread damage along the Alabama coast and deaths as far north as Tuscaloosa.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabamians will now have to travel outside the state to obtain an abortion following the overturning of Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24. Following the overruling, a federal judge granted Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s request to dissolve the injunction regarding the state’s abortion policies. WKRG News 5 took a look […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Fire-Rescue said no one was harmed in a Friday morning house fire near the intersection of Shady Brook Drive and Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters battled the blaze in 100 degree heat, switching shifts to stay hydrated. Officials said the fire started around 11:30 Friday morning. The cause is unknown. Officials […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the level of community transmission of COVID-19 is “High” in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Escambia counties, and it recommends that people wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. According to the...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For nearly 175 years, Mobilians have used Catholic Cemetery as a final resting place for family members and, often, themselves. Some older graves have seen better days. Still, the grounds are clipped and trimmed. Vernessa Conner lives next door, and says she enjoys the tranquility...
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police are investigating after a body was found early Sunday morning. Orange Beach Police confirm a body was discovered at Phoenix III Vacation Rental Rental Condominiums. That’s just west of the Romar Beach Public Access point on Perdido Beach Boulevard. The body of a woman was discovered at […]
Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
It was another record day for temperatures in Mobile. The National Weather Service said the mercury hit 101 degrees on Friday tying the record last reached in 2009. It’s the second day in a row for records in Mobile – which hit 102 degrees on Thursday – breaking the record of 101 degrees for June 23rd set in 2009. Mobile was the only big city in Alabama to reach record territory on Friday, however, it was hot across the state.
Comments / 0