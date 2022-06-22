ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Berks man charged with strangulation in incident involving relative with autism

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTILDEN TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man was arrested after police said he attacked a relative with autism in the parking lot of a Walmart. It happened Tuesday at the Walmart on Tilden Ridge Drive in Tilden Township. Officials said Joshua Cassler, 31 of Shoemakersville, attempted...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP search for man in hit-and-run in parking lot of Berks fire company

HEREFORD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man they say caused damage on the property of a Berks fire company and fled the scene. PSP out of Reading say on June 22 at 3:15 pm., the above pictured vehicle struck the Seisholtzville Fire Company's mailbox, drove through bushes on the property, and struck items in parking lot located on Saint Peters Road in Hereford Township.
HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
Mercury

Carjacking suspect arrested following 100 mph chase on I-78 in northern Berks

A New York man was arrested after leading local and state police on a high-speed chase along Interstate 78 following an armed carjacking in northwestern Berks County. Police successfully deployed spike strips Thursday evening to flatten the tires of the stolen car, ending the roughly 13-mile chase near Hamburg, and arrested the 20-year-old robbery suspect, Jarrion Wiggins of New York.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Shoemakersville, PA
County
Berks County, PA
CBS Philly

Judge Lowers Bail For Suspect Charged In Connection To Deadly South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A judge lowered bail Thursday for one of the men charged in connection with the deadly South Street mass shooting. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen started a physical fight that ended in gunfire. Eleven people were injured and three people died, including one of the shooters. On Thursday in court, a judge lowered bail from $350,000 to $100,000. Vereen’s defense attorney successfully argued Thursday that his client’s case should not be consolidated with that of a shooting suspect, Quran Garner. “Mr. Veereen never had a gun or touched a gun. He essentially got into a physical altercation, you know, fists and pushing altercation with another male,” William Davis, Veereen’s attorney, said. “Unfortunately, that male had a gun. Mr. Veereen’s friend also had a gun and it resulted in a shooting where Mr. Veereen’s friend lost his life.” Vereen’s preliminary hearing was rescheduled for August. He faces charges that include criminal attempted murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault and firearms violations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person taken into custody after incident in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police officers have taken a person into custody after an incident in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon. County dispatchers said officers were sent to the 200 block of Delaware Lane around 11:45 a.m. A photojournalist for 69 News says he could see police cars, an ambulance, and an armored vehicle at the scene.
WHITEHALL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strangulation#Police#Berks#Reading Hospital
MyChesCo

Parkesburg Police Arrest Suspected Motor Vehicle Thief

PARKESBURG, PA — Kyle Laird, age 24, has been arrested and charged with the theft of a motor vehicle and related traffic offenses, announced the Parkesburg Borough Police Department. Authorities state that on June 17, 2022, just before 7:30 AM, Laird and an accomplice crashed a stolen vehicle at...
PARKESBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Nazareth man to serve up to 6 months in jail, license suspended in DUI crash into home

A Nazareth man was sentenced to up to six months in jail and probation following a drunken driving crash last year into an Upper Nazareth Township home. Joseph Anthony Capobianco appeared Friday afternoon before Berks County Senior Judge Stephen B. Lieberman on drunken driving and reckless endangerment charges. The sentencing included 3 days to 6 months in Northampton County Prison for the drunken driving offense and two years probation to run consecutively for the three counts of reckless endangerment charges.
NAZARETH, PA
Mercury

West Pottsgrove Police seek shooting suspect

WEST POTTSGROVE — Police are seeking a male who fired a gun at two people in the 300 block of West Race Street on Monday night. Police were dispatched at 9:18 p.m. and an investigation revealed that a light-skinned male, riding a bicycle or motorized bicycle, “fired upon two males as they exited a residence.”
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Bethlehem Man Pleads Guilty In Deadly Allentown Hit-Run Crash

A Bethlehem man has pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a 46-year-old man in Allentown nearly two years ago, WFMZ reports. Issac Resto was convicted Tuesday, June 21 of vehicular homicide, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, and accidents involving death or personal injury while leaving the scene, the outlet says.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
abc27.com

Suspect steals thousands from safe while victim is hospitalized

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an inactive burglary on June 19 at approximately 9:23 p.m. at 33 Sunrise Court in Swatara Township. Two suspects are being investigated who had access to the residence and the key to a safe. Somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash was stolen from the safe.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting reportedly injures one in Harrisburg

One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Seneca and Jefferson streets in Harrisburg on Thursday afternoon, according to reports. Harrisburg police shared that a woman was shot once around 4:30 p.m., and her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, ABC27 reported. Neighbors told WGAL that the...
HARRISBURG, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Thief From Philly Endangers Bucks County Residents In Police Chase

A man with a passenger were stopped by Lower Makefield Police when the officer saw them driving a U-Haul pick- up that was reported stolen,. This vehicle had Arizona tags. Police made contact with the driver, a heavily tattooed male after he made a small purchase today at the Rite Aid store located on Oxford Valley Road. The driver was wearing a fake green vest, to make it look like he belonged in a construction zone, or was doing work.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

PA State Police Investigating Questionable Death in West Nantmeal Township, Chester County

WEST NANTMEAL TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating an equivocal death that occurred early Tuesday morning. Authorities state that on June 21, 2021, at approximately 12:16 am, Troopers from the Embreeville Station responded to a 9-1-1 call for a woman in cardiac arrest. EMS and the State Police arrived at 1853 Little Conestoga Road in West Nantmeal Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania to discover that 54-year-old Karen Reice was deceased. The manner of death has yet to be determined.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Potential Road Rage Shooting On Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Schuylkill Expressway has reopened after being shut down Wednesday night as police investigate a potential road rage shooting. I-76 eastbound was closed between City Line Avenue and Montgomery Drive. Police responded to a report of shots fired on I-76 eastbound around 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported but a vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to police. Police say the suspect’s vehicle was a black Chevy Impala.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted For Eluding Tries To Elude South Jersey Police – Again

A suspect wanted for eluding tried to elude police in Camden County before getting caught in a chase, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 21, at 6:49 p.m. a Gloucester Township police officer assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit was conducting radar enforcement along College Drive when he observed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown man faces jail for illegal drug activity in borough

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man must report to jail next month after he admitted to participating in illegal drug activity with another man in the borough. Jason Robert Edwards, 43, of the 900 block of West Washington Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and conspiracy to engage in possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in connection with incidents that occurred between October and December 2019.
NORRISTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy