Kim Kardashian Begs Her Kids to Be Quiet on ‘Tonight Show’: “Don’t Mess This Up”

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
 2 days ago
Kim Kardashian was upstaged by some small guests during her Tuesday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The reality star, who is currently appearing on The Kardashians with her family, stopped by Jimmy Fallon‘s show to promote her new skincare line, but had a hard time finishing her sentences because she had to keep stopping to scold her kids.

As Kardashian began to chat with Fallon about her Saturday Night Live debut, which took place last fall, the late night host interjected to say, “I’m hearing kids.” Sure enough, the reality star had brought three plus-ones along with her: sons Psalm and Saint, and her friend’s daughter, Remi.

“Guys, can you stop?” Kardashian said while turning to face her little guests, who were watching from the side of the stage. As the audience laughed, Kardashian continued, “This is like your first time at work with me. Can you please?”

The Tonight Show camera then panned to show the three kids, who were watching Kardashian while seated backstage. She explained, “My two boys are here, and then my friend Tracy’s daughter, Remi, is here with us.”

Kardashian lightly chastised her sons for “making so much noise,” before warning them, “Don’t mess this up. Come on!”

After calling them out for being noisy, Kardashian returned her focus to Fallon, who asked about her eldest child, daughter North. While explaining how she celebrated North’s ninth birthday with a “spooky, wilderness-themed birthday party,” Kardashian had to stop mid-sentence once again.

“Guys, seriously, you’ve got to go,” she said, gesturing for the kids to leave and apparently giving up on any hope that they would stay quiet.

Fallon was unfazed, telling the trio, “You can go back if you don’t feel like being out here, it’s fine!” Indeed, Kardashian’s youngest, Psalm, left, bringing an end to the chaos.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights 11:35/10:35c on NBC. Watch Kardashian’s interview with Fallon in the video above.

StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at daughter North’s basketball game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are turning into co-parenting pros. The former couple reunited to watch their eldest daughter North’s basketball game Friday night. Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair sitting separately at a gym near Thousand Oaks, Calif., around 7 p.m. while the 9-year-old was taking part in a kids’ league game. Kardashian, 41, wore a white tee, light wash jeans and blue boots, styling her bleach blond hair in loose waves. She sat one row in front of the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, who also kept it casual in a red hoodie, black pants and a baseball cap. Sources told the website...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy. North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south. Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Ja Rule Married His High School Sweetheart — Are They Still Together?

Everyone out there loves a good "high school sweetheart" love story. Two teens fall madly in love, they date through college, and maybe break up for a while. But they soon realize they're meant to be together, and eventually, they end up getting married. Too presh. And apparently rapper and entrepreneur Ja Rule has lived out this idyllic fantasy after he married his high school girlfriend back in 2001.
RELATIONSHIPS
PopSugar

Kim Kardashian's Sons Cause Mischief During Her Fallon Interview: "Can You Stop?"

Kim Kardashian just brought her sons along to a late-night appearance for the first and likely last time. The reality star stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on June 21 to promote her new skin-care line, Skkn, and 6-year-old Saint and 3-year-old Psalm caused quite a ruckus while watching their mom from the studio audience. Less than two minutes into the interview, Kardashian paused her discussion about "Saturday Night Live" to scold her children, who were misbehaving off screen.
RELATIONSHIPS
Decider.com

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

