New on Netflix July 2022
There’s no shortage of titles coming to Netflix this month, but the streamer is making history with one in particular. July marks the long-awaited debut of the streamer’s most expensive movie ever, The Gray Man, which you can watch as your very own at-home summer blockbuster!
The Russo Brothers action flick is finally dropping on Netflix this month when it premieres July 15. Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and resident Netflix hottie Regé-Jean Page, The Gray Man follows a CIA operative who becomes the target of assassins after he discovers information he was never tasked with finding.
While there are plenty of thrills in store with The Gray Man, that’s not the only exciting release coming to Netflix this month. We can also look forward to some fresh Stranger Things content when two new episodes from Season 4 drop on the platform to kick off the month. Series star Noah Schnapp has hinted at carnage in store for volume 2 of the sci-fi hit’s latest series, so brace yourself when it premieres July 1.
Page isn’t the only Netflix staple returning to the streamer for another project. To All the Boys icon Lana Condor is back with a new series, Boo, Bitch, which hits the streamer early July, despite its spooky title. Condor stars in her new show as a teen ghost whose life is turned upside down by her supernatural transformation. Boo, Bitch hits the small screen July 8.
Scroll down to see the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix in July 2022.
Released July 1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
Released July 3
Blair Witch (2016)
Released July 4
Leave No Trace
Released July 6
Control Z: Season 3– NETFLIX SERIES
Girl in the Picture — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — NETFLIX FILM
King of Stonks– NETFLIX SERIES
Uncle from Another World– NETFLIX ANIME
Released July 7
The Flash: Season 8
Karma’s World: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
Released July 8
Boo, Bitch — NETFLIX SERIES
Capitani: Season 2– NETFLIX SERIES
Dangerous Liaisons– NETFLIX FILM
How To Build a Sex Room — NETFLIX SERIES
Incantation– NETFLIX FILM
Jewel– NETFLIX FILM
The Longest Night– NETFLIX SERIES
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls– NETFLIX FILM
The Sea Beast — NETFLIX FILM
Released July 10
12 Strong
Released July 11
For Jojo– NETFLIX FILM
Valley of the Dead– NETFLIX FILM
Released July 12
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY
How to Change Your Mind — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Daughter’s Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released July 13
Big Timber: Season 2– NETFLIX SERIES
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hurts Like Hell– NETFLIX SERIES
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sintonia: Season 3– NETFLIX SERIES
Under the Amalfi Sun– NETFLIX FILM
Released July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — NETFLIX FAMILY
Resident Evil — NETFLIX SERIES
Released July 15
Alba– NETFLIX SERIES
Country Queen– NETFLIX SERIES
Farzar — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Goals (Jaadugar)– NETFLIX FILM
Mom, Don’t Do That!– NETFLIX SERIES
Persuasion — NETFLIX FILM
Remarriage & Desires — NETFLIX SERIES
Uncharted
Released July 16
Umma
Released July 18
Live is Life — NETFLIX FILM
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — NETFLIX FAMILY
Too Old for Fairy Tales– NETFLIX FILM
Released July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — NETFLIX COMEDY
Released July 20
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2– NETFLIX SERIES
Virgin River: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Released July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Released July 22
Blown Away: Season 3– NETFLIX SERIES
The Gray Man — NETFLIX FILM
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
Released July 25
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Released July 26
August: Osage County
DI4RIES– NETFLIX SERIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released July 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Most Hated Man on the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pipa– NETFLIX FILM
Rebelde: Season 2– NETFLIX SERIES
Released July 28
A Cut Above — NETFLIX FILM
Another Self– NETFLIX SERIES
Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation– NETFLIX FAMILY
Released July 29
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2– NETFLIX SERIES
Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time– NETFLIX ANIME
The Entitled — NETFLIX FILM
Fanático– NETFLIX SERIES
Purple Hearts — NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Uncoupled — NETFLIX SERIES
Released July 31
The Wretched
