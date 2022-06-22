New on Netflix July 2022

There’s no shortage of titles coming to Netflix this month, but the streamer is making history with one in particular. July marks the long-awaited debut of the streamer’s most expensive movie ever, The Gray Man, which you can watch as your very own at-home summer blockbuster!

The Russo Brothers action flick is finally dropping on Netflix this month when it premieres July 15. Starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and resident Netflix hottie Regé-Jean Page, The Gray Man follows a CIA operative who becomes the target of assassins after he discovers information he was never tasked with finding.

While there are plenty of thrills in store with The Gray Man, that’s not the only exciting release coming to Netflix this month. We can also look forward to some fresh Stranger Things content when two new episodes from Season 4 drop on the platform to kick off the month. Series star Noah Schnapp has hinted at carnage in store for volume 2 of the sci-fi hit’s latest series, so brace yourself when it premieres July 1.

Page isn’t the only Netflix staple returning to the streamer for another project. To All the Boys icon Lana Condor is back with a new series, Boo, Bitch, which hits the streamer early July, despite its spooky title. Condor stars in her new show as a teen ghost whose life is turned upside down by her supernatural transformation. Boo, Bitch hits the small screen July 8.

Released July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

Released July 3

Blair Witch (2016)

Released July 4

Leave No Trace

Released July 6

Control Z: Season 3– NETFLIX SERIES

Girl in the Picture — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — NETFLIX FILM

King of Stonks– NETFLIX SERIES

Uncle from Another World– NETFLIX ANIME

Released July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma’s World: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

Released July 8

Boo, Bitch — NETFLIX SERIES

Capitani: Season 2– NETFLIX SERIES

Dangerous Liaisons– NETFLIX FILM

How To Build a Sex Room — NETFLIX SERIES

Incantation– NETFLIX FILM

Jewel– NETFLIX FILM

The Longest Night– NETFLIX SERIES

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls– NETFLIX FILM

The Sea Beast — NETFLIX FILM

Released July 10

12 Strong

Released July 11

For Jojo– NETFLIX FILM

Valley of the Dead– NETFLIX FILM

Released July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY

How to Change Your Mind — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Daughter’s Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released July 13

Big Timber: Season 2– NETFLIX SERIES

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hurts Like Hell– NETFLIX SERIES

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sintonia: Season 3– NETFLIX SERIES

Under the Amalfi Sun– NETFLIX FILM

Released July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — NETFLIX FAMILY

Resident Evil — NETFLIX SERIES

Released July 15

Alba– NETFLIX SERIES

Country Queen– NETFLIX SERIES

Farzar — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Goals (Jaadugar)– NETFLIX FILM

Mom, Don’t Do That!– NETFLIX SERIES

Persuasion — NETFLIX FILM

Remarriage & Desires — NETFLIX SERIES

Uncharted

Released July 16

Umma

Released July 18

Live is Life — NETFLIX FILM

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — NETFLIX FAMILY

Too Old for Fairy Tales– NETFLIX FILM

Released July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — NETFLIX COMEDY

Released July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2– NETFLIX SERIES

Virgin River: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Released July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Released July 22

Blown Away: Season 3– NETFLIX SERIES

The Gray Man — NETFLIX FILM

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Released July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Released July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES– NETFLIX SERIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Most Hated Man on the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pipa– NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde: Season 2– NETFLIX SERIES

Released July 28

A Cut Above — NETFLIX FILM

Another Self– NETFLIX SERIES

Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation– NETFLIX FAMILY

Released July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2– NETFLIX SERIES

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time– NETFLIX ANIME

The Entitled — NETFLIX FILM

Fanático– NETFLIX SERIES

Purple Hearts — NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncoupled — NETFLIX SERIES

Released July 31

The Wretched