Jamie Overton set for England Test debut with veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson ruled out of third Test against New Zealand due to ankle issue as Ben Stokes and his team aim for 3-0 whitewash at Headingley

By PA Media
 3 days ago

James Anderson will miss England's final Test against New Zealand due to an ankle problem.

Captain Ben Stokes confirmed the 39-year-old would miss the third Test at Headingley that gets underway on Thursday.

Surrey seamer Jamie Overton will make his Test debut in Anderson's stead, with Stokes unsure of the severity of the veteran pace bowler's injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OP0PV_0gIYN8Wf00
Jamie Overton will make his England Test debut against New Zealand at Headingley 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KcPo_0gIYN8Wf00
Overton will replace James Anderson in the team after the 39-year-old was ruled out

Stokes revealed Jamie Overton's inclusion as England's sole change for the final New Zealand Test, with twin brother Craig missing out on a cap.

'Unfortunately Jimmy's not pulled up as well as we would have liked him to, so Jamie Overton's going to make his debut this week,' Stokes told Sky Sports.

'It's unfortunate for Jimmy, but we've got a massive test against India coming up as well.

'I'm not too sure how serious it is to be honest. He's just got a bit of a puffy ankle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLFNX_0gIYN8Wf00
Overton celebrates taking a wicket during Surrey's County Championship game with Somerset earlier this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JufHP_0gIYN8Wf00
Ben Stokes will hope his team clinch a whitewash after England's heroics at Trent Bridge

'Jamie's been very impressive, the way that he's bowled, we always want a point of difference in our side, bowling with serious pace and changing games as well.

'He fills a different role from Jimmy, but to have someone in your back pocket who can bowl 90 miles an hour is big for us.

'That's the only change this week. As tempting as it was to get both twins out there playing for England, Jamie's the only change.'

England have already won the series after impressive victories in the opening two matches.

But new captain Stokes has told his players to go for the jugular in Leeds this week.

England blasted their way to victory in the second Test in Nottingham thanks to a virtuoso last day's batting, Jonny Bairstow hitting 136 and Stokes an unbeaten 75 as the hosts chased down their target of 299.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KJZq_0gIYN8Wf00
Jonny Bairstow blasted England to a stunning victory with a score of 136 in Nottingham

And now Stokes has told his England players to get back out there and put on a show for the Headingley crowd.

'I've said to the players this week, let's try and think like we're in the entertainment business rather than the sporting business,' said Stokes.

'There's a reason why 20,000 people came out to watch us at Trent Bridge last week.

'So I set a challenge to the team to be even more fearless, positive and aggressive than last week.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

