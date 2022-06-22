Judas Priest reveals more dates for '50 Heavy Metal Years' tour with Queensrÿche: Get your tickets

Judas Priest is set to continue their 50 Heavy Metal Years festivities with a massive run of U.S. dates scheduled for the fall -- and they're bringing along Queensrÿche as their opening support.

“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years,” Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford said in a press release announcing the new dates. “The Priest is back!” Bassist Ian Hill adds, “After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free — the USA!”

The 29-date U.S. trek will kick off on October 13 in Connecticut, and continue through November 29 in Texas. Check out the full list of scheduled dates below and grab your tickets HERE -- on sale this Friday, June 24, with pre-sales beginning Wednesday, June 22.

Judas Priest/Queensrÿche Fall 2022 US Tour Dates:

10/13 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale

10/15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

10/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

10/18 – Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans

10/19 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

10/21 – Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center

10/22 – Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/25 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

10/27 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater

10/29 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline

10/30 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center

11/01 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

11/02 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

11/07 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center

11/08 – Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena

11/10 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

11/12 – Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena

11/13 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

11/15 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

11/17 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

11/18 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center

11/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

11/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

11/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

11/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

11/26 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street

11/28 – Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena

11/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Already known as one of the most influential Heavy Metal bands to ever grace the genre, British rockers Judas Priest are being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame this year after years on the waiting list marking not only a win for Priest, but for "Heavy Metal here in the U.S. and around the world. This is just the power and the reach that the Hall of Fame has," Halford said. The band is currently working on new material to follow-up 2018's Firepower , which should arrive by 2024. "It’s not 'Firepower Number Two,' that’s all I can say," Halford told Metal Crypt earlier this month.

