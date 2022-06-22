Judas Priest reveals more dates for '50 Heavy Metal Years' tour with Queensrÿche: Get your tickets
Judas Priest is set to continue their 50 Heavy Metal Years festivities with a massive run of U.S. dates scheduled for the fall -- and they're bringing along Queensrÿche as their opening support.
“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years,” Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford said in a press release announcing the new dates. “The Priest is back!” Bassist Ian Hill adds, “After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free — the USA!”
The 29-date U.S. trek will kick off on October 13 in Connecticut, and continue through November 29 in Texas. Check out the full list of scheduled dates below and grab your tickets HERE -- on sale this Friday, June 24, with pre-sales beginning Wednesday, June 22.
Judas Priest/Queensrÿche Fall 2022 US Tour Dates:
10/13 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale
10/15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
10/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway
10/18 – Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans
10/19 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
10/21 – Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center
10/22 – Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre
10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/25 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre
10/27 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater
10/29 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline
10/30 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center
11/01 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
11/02 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
11/07 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center
11/08 – Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena
11/10 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
11/12 – Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena
11/13 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
11/15 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
11/17 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
11/18 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center
11/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
11/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
11/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
11/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
11/26 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street
11/28 – Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena
11/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
Already known as one of the most influential Heavy Metal bands to ever grace the genre, British rockers Judas Priest are being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame this year after years on the waiting list marking not only a win for Priest, but for "Heavy Metal here in the U.S. and around the world. This is just the power and the reach that the Hall of Fame has," Halford said. The band is currently working on new material to follow-up 2018's Firepower , which should arrive by 2024. "It’s not 'Firepower Number Two,' that’s all I can say," Halford told Metal Crypt earlier this month.
