ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Trifonov cancels Berlin Phil’s big night

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to an acute arm injury, Daniil Trifonov has unfortunately had to cancel his participation in...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Muti's legacy: respect composers, reject revisionists

In the twilight of his music directorship of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Riccardo Muti candidly outlined his legacy and implored musicians to remember his instruction on Giuseppe Verdi’s operas: use the 19th century scores without altered notes.He urged them to reject modern directorial concepts seeking relevance. “In 20 to 30 years, when everything will collapse, you will say maybe Muti was right,” the 80-year-old Italian conductor told the orchestra before Wednesday's rehearsal.Muti is leading three concert performances of “Un Ballo in Maschera (A Masked Ball)” at Orchestra Hall through Tuesday, the culmination of a Verdi project that included the...
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Semele – George Frederic Handel

18th-century British aristocracy were shocked when their favourite composer, Handel, presented Semele during the Lent season. Expecting a solemn oratorio they were presented instead with a story of a sensual and adulterous relationship, and also some of Handel’s most exquisitely beautiful music. Drawn from Ovid’s Metamorphoses, the sensual story...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniil Trifonov
Person
Kirill Petrenko
Slipped Disc

Breaking: Kaufmann cancels London ‘due to Covid impact on his voice’

The Royal Opera House today announces that sadly Jonas Kaufmann has withdrawn from the opening performance of Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci on Tuesday 5 July 2022. He has also withdrawn from all further performances of Pagliacci in this double bill. This is due to suffering from Covid and the impact this has on his voice. We hope that Mr. Kaufmann will be well enough to sing the role of Turiddu in Cavalleria rusticana in the later performances of this run.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Label news: Every single note he ever wrote

Around the middle of the last century, the elegant head f Columbia Records Goddard Lieberson told his friend, the composer Igor Stravinsky, that the label would record every work he wrote, juvenile to old-age, under his own supervision. Lieberson was as good as his word and the result is an...
ROCK MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Madrid’s Teatro Real books Carnegie Hall debut

The opera house will stage a ‘Grand Spanish Gala’ on September 15 at Carnegie Hall, New York. The all-Spanish evening with the Real’s orchestra, conducted by Juanjo Mena, will include Albeniz’s Iberian Suite, De Falla’s suite from ‘The Three-Cornered Hat’ and a sheaf of zarazuelas.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berliner#Big Night#Performing
Slipped Disc

Yannick gets his own festival in Europe

Well, the Canadian conductor has been doing his best to refute it. Yannick is music director in Philadelphia and Montreal. He is also de facto artistic director next month of a Yannick Nézet-Séguin cycle of orchestra and chamber music at Baden-Baden, once known as ‘the Summer Capital of Europe’.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Vienna tenor dies, 93

The Austrian opera and oratorio singer Kurt Equiluz died yesterday at a great age. A member of the Vienna Boys Choir, he joined the Vienna State Opera in 1950 and was a soloist from 1957 to 1983,. He was best known for multiple Bach recordings and was still performing in...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Albina Shagimuratova Out of Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Idomeneo’ Revival

Albina Shagimuratova will no longer sing in the revival of the Metropolitan Opera’s upcoming production of “Idomeneo.”. Per the Met’s website, the Russian soprano will be replaced by Federica Lombardi, who will sing the role of Elettra. Shagimuratova recently performed at the Mariinsky Theatre in the theater’s...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
Slipped Disc

Pittsburgh finally finds a concertmaster in Vienna

After seven years of auditioning some of the world’s finest leaders, the Pittsburgh Symphony last night hired a new leader. He is David McCarroll, violinist of the Vienna Piano Trio. California born, McCarroll studied at the Yehudi Menuhin School in England, then in Boston and Berlin. He made his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Guardian

Messiaen: Vingt Regards sur l’Enfant-Jésus review – Chamayou brings real joy and brilliance

For what is unquestionably one of the great landmarks in 20th-century piano music, Olivier Messiaen’s Vingt Regards sur l’Enfant-Jésus (Twenty Contemplations of the Infant Jésus) has received relatively few outstanding recordings in the three-quarters of a century since its first performance, given by Yvonne Loriod, who would later become the composer’s second wife. Loriod’s own recording, made in 1956 under Messiaen’s supervision, has a unique authenticity, but of more recent versions the two that standout, by Pierre-Laurent Aimard (a former pupil of Loriod) and Steven Osborne, are both now more than 20 years old.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Beethoven’s secretary was truer than he knew

While writing a book about Beethoven (to be published next year), I recoiled from many of the pupils, acolytes, secretaries, amanuenses, self-seeking musicians and all sorts of hangers-on who lived off their connection with the great man and published reminiscences of him, many of them invented. A singular exception was Ferdinand Ries, a young man from Beethoven’s home town who grew up in the Bonn court orchestra and shared some of the same teachers. Ries, so far as I can tell, never made up stories about Beethoven or made him out to be anything other than he was — a towering genius with a terrible temper….
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Ireland laments an American guitarist, 68

The Chicagoan folk guitarist Dennis Cahill, a specialist in traditional Irish music, has died in his home town. He was a co-founder of the Irish supergroup The Gloaming. Irish President Michael D. Higgins said: ‘It is with great sadness that those with a love of traditional Irish music across Ireland, his native Chicago and around the world will have heard of the death of Dennis Cahill.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy