The Lionesses strengthened their Euros credentials with a blistering 5-1 dismantling of holders the Netherlands in their penultimate pre-tournament friendly. Sarina Wiegman’s side was forced to come from behind for the first time during her tenure, but Lucy Bronze scored the reply to Lieke Martens first-half goal before Sherida Sptise powered a penalty off the outside of the post to wake up the lax home team. An instant response from Beth Mead a minute-and-a-half after the penalty put England ahead before Ella Toone and Lauren Hemp scored in quick succession for the, by then, rampant side and Mead added a late fifth.

