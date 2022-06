We'll find out on Thursday night who the Orlando Magic value as the No. 1 pick as they select first overall for the first time since 2004 -- but there's far from a consensus view at the top of this draft among NBA front offices. And ditto for our team of experts. In our final top 100 rankings comprised of a consensus taken from rankings by CBS Sports experts Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander, David Cobb and myself, along with Adam Finkelstein and Travis Branham of 247Sports, there were four different players who earned votes at No. 1.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO