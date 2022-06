There are Martini purists who abjure olives and insist that lemon peel is the only proper garnish for the greatest of all cocktails. They are the ones who can be heard, when presented with an olive in their drink, repeating the well-worn line, “If I had wanted a salad, I would have ordered one.” Let me suggest that they are wrong. Not only is an olive the best and most correct embellishment for gin-and-vermouth, without the cocktail olive, the Martini would never have come to be the essential American drink.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO